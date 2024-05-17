Scottie Scheffler Arrested Outside Valhalla, Faces Several Charges

LOUISVILLE, KY — The world’s top-ranked golfer, Scottie Scheffler, was arrested by Louisville police, and the second round of the PGA Championship is delayed following a fatal traffic accident outside the golf club.

Scheffler was not involved in the accident but was placed in handcuffs by a police officer he drove past while trying to enter Valhalla Golf Club.

Scheffler was booked at the Louisville Metro Corrections on the following charges:

Second-degree assault of a police officer

Third-degree criminal mischief

Reckless driving

Disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic

Scheffler has since been released on his own recognisance.

The incident is said to have nothing to do with a shuttle bus that struck and killed a pedestrian trying to cross a road outside the club around 5 a.m. Eastern time. Police have not publicly identified the man but did say he died at the scene.