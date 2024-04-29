The Top Five Best Light Beers According To Experts

With summer approaching, you might be craving a cool, refreshing alcoholic beverage to take the edge off. And what better alcoholic beverage to consume than a nice light beer?
Beer experts have weighed in on the best light beers out there. From classic American lagers to innovative new styles, this list has a little something for everyone who likes to relax with a crisp light brew.
1. Coors LightSource:Getty
There’s nothing more refreshing than when the mountains turn blue and you take a sip of that ice cold Coors Light on a hot summer day. Coors Light is the first pick by the experts. Taste of Home described Coors light as the epitome of a classic light beer: Golden goodness with a bubbly personality and a flavor that begs for another sip.
2. Night Shift Brewing’s Nite Lite Craft Light LagerSource:Getty
The underdog of this list, Night Shift Brewing’s Nite Lite is a lesser-known light beer but it is quickly becoming a favorite among those seeking a flavorful beer. Liquor.com praises the craft beer from the Massachusetts brewery for being an effortlessly drinkable lager full of flavor, with 4.3% ABV and only 120 calories. Its secret ingredient is a combination of barley and real corn and it is perfect for easy drinking.
3. Kona Light Blonde AleSource:Getty
Kona Light Blonde Ale is another sensational summer beer that epitomizes everything that light beer should be. The Kona Brewing Company from Kailua-Kona on Hawaii’s Big Island brews this crisp and refreshing beer with a hint of mango to give it a subtle tropical taste. Mashed describes it as “sipping on sunshine itself”.
4. Miller LiteSource:Getty
It is probably not a surprise that this well-recognized light beer made this list. Wide Open Eats calls Miller Lite a light beer that defies expectations. While the flavor profile isn’t as robust as IPAs out there, its simple and familiar taste gives you the satisfaction of drinking a regular beer without feeling bloated. If you want to play it safe, Miller Lite is a refreshing go-to.
5. Heineken LightSource:Getty
The list concludes with another well-known beer brand. Heineken made the list with the Heineken Light. Heineken Light is lean, fruity and slightly sweet, with a lighter feel and fewer calories than the original. It has a subtle hint of earthiness, which adds a layer of sophistication without the heaviness of a regular beer. Brew Zen Master praises its refreshingly crisp finish and lively carbonation, but points out that as an import, it will be a little more expensive than some of the other domestic choices.