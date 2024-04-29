Listen Live
The Top Five Best Light Beers According To Experts

Published on April 29, 2024

With summer approaching, you might be craving a cool, refreshing alcoholic beverage to take the edge off. And what better alcoholic beverage to consume than a nice light beer?

Beer experts have weighed in on the best light beers out there. From classic American lagers to innovative new styles, this list has a little something for everyone who likes to relax with a crisp light brew.

1. Coors Light

Molson Coors Beverage Co. Reports Company Back In Profit, After Posting Loss Year Ago Source:Getty

There’s nothing more refreshing than when the mountains turn blue and you take a sip of that ice cold Coors Light on a hot summer day. Coors Light is the first pick by the experts. Taste of Home described Coors light as the epitome of a classic light beer: Golden goodness with a bubbly personality and a flavor that begs for another sip. 

2. Night Shift Brewing’s Nite Lite Craft Light Lager

Night Shift Brewing Source:Getty

The underdog of this list, Night Shift Brewing’s Nite Lite is a lesser-known light beer but it is quickly becoming a favorite among those seeking a flavorful beer. Liquor.com praises the craft beer from the Massachusetts brewery for being an effortlessly drinkable lager full of flavor, with 4.3% ABV and only 120 calories. Its secret ingredient is a combination of barley and real corn and it is perfect for easy drinking. 

3. Kona Light Blonde Ale

IFC Films Annual Celebration Following The 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards, In Partnership With Tullamore D.E.W. Source:Getty

Kona Light Blonde Ale is another sensational summer beer that epitomizes everything that light beer should be. The Kona Brewing Company from Kailua-Kona on Hawaii’s Big Island brews this crisp and refreshing beer with a hint of mango to give it a subtle tropical taste. Mashed describes it as “sipping on sunshine itself”.

4. Miller Lite

St. Louis Cardinals v Cleveland Guardians Source:Getty

It is probably not a surprise that this well-recognized light beer made this list. Wide Open Eats calls Miller Lite a light beer that defies expectations. While the flavor profile isn’t as robust as IPAs out there, its simple and familiar taste gives you the satisfaction of drinking a regular beer without feeling bloated. If you want to play it safe, Miller Lite is a refreshing go-to. 

 

5. Heineken Light

Neon at Night Source:Getty

The list concludes with another well-known beer brand. Heineken made the list with the Heineken Light. Heineken Light is lean, fruity and slightly sweet, with a lighter feel and fewer calories than the original. It has a subtle hint of earthiness, which adds a layer of sophistication without the heaviness of a regular beer. Brew Zen Master praises its refreshingly crisp finish and lively carbonation, but points out that as an import, it will be a little more expensive than some of the other domestic choices. 

