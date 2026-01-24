Listen Live
PICTURES: Enjoy Some Photos from the IU Football Championship Celebration

Published on January 24, 2026

1. Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza high fives the IU mascot as he enters Memorial Stadium for the team celebration

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 24 Indiana CFP National Championship Victory Celebration Source:Getty

2. Indiana Hoosier Head Football Coach Curt Cignetti entering Memorial Stadium for Saturday’s Celebration

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 24 Indiana CFP National Championship Victory Celebration Source:Getty

3. The IU Football Team at the Podium

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 24 Indiana CFP National Championship Victory Celebration Source:Getty

4. Cignetti Addresses the Crowd

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 24 Indiana CFP National Championship Victory Celebration Source:Getty

5. From left to right Indiana Hoosiers quarterback and 2025 Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza and coach Curt Cignetti hold the Heisman Trophy

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 24 Indiana CFP National Championship Victory Celebration Source:Getty

