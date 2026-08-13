Source: FOX 59 / Crime

Tren de Aragua-Linked $2M Indianapolis Jewelry Heist

Tony Katz blasted what he framed as a dangerously soft approach to illegal immigration and transnational gangs after authorities said suspects linked to Tren de Aragua were arrested in connection with a multimillion-dollar jewelry-store robbery in Indianapolis.

“You can live your life afraid of the gangs, or we could take them on directly,” Katz said, arguing that officials should pursue illegal immigrants tied to violent criminal organizations rather than minimize the threat.

According to reporting by WIBC.com’s Ryan Hedrick, three adults and two juveniles were arrested after a robbery at King Jewelers on Emerson Avenue. Police said the group made off with roughly $2 million in jewelry and $65,000 in cash. Authorities have linked the suspects to Tren de Aragua, the Venezuelan criminal organization that has drawn growing national attention amid reports of its activity in U.S. cities.

For Katz, the allegation was not just another crime blotter item. It was a blunt rebuttal to politicians and commentators who have treated concerns over gang activity as overblown, politically inconvenient — or confined to somewhere else.

“I want you to explain to me why we shouldn’t be deporting those in the country illegally,” Katz said. “I want you to explain to me why we shouldn’t be going after those who are part of a designated terrorist organization.”

Katz specifically invoked past disputes over reports of Tren de Aragua activity in Colorado, including assertions that the gang’s foothold there had been exaggerated. That posture looks a lot harder to defend when investigators are tracing an Indianapolis heist involving millions of dollars in stolen merchandise and cash.

The arrests may be the immediate good news. Katz’s concern was what happens next.

He questioned whether the prosecution would be handled by Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears, whose criminal-justice approach has repeatedly drawn criticism from law-and-order advocates. Katz sarcastically imagined the alternative: “This just in: Tren de Aragua back out on the streets.”

That is not a minor procedural question. A case involving alleged members of an international gang can expose gaps between local charging decisions, federal enforcement and immigration policy — gaps criminals are more than willing to exploit.

Katz also argued that Venezuela should face pressure over the spread of Tren de Aragua-linked crime beyond its borders, saying the U.S. should not simply absorb the consequences while communities deal with the fallout.

“Let’s do something about this, shall we,” Katz said.

Hear Tony Katz break it down live weekdays on WIBC 93.1 FM, or catch the full segment on-demand.

Listen to the “Tren de Aragua-Linked $2M Indianapolis Jewelry Heist” discussion in full here: