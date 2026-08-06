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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz 3rd Hr 8/6/26: Deep Fried Oreos, Jennifer Sey

Tony Katz: Deep Fried Oreos, Jennifer Sey, Belly - Feed the Tree, Sledge Hammer!

Published on August 6, 2026
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Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr

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Jerry Lopez and Jason Hammer to face eachother in Deep Fried Oreo eating contest

Tony Katz’s conversation with Jennifer Sey XX-XY Athletics regarding Trans in women’s sports

Thursday Music Moment:

ARTIST: Belly

SONG: Feed the Tree

ALBUM: Star

YEAR: 1993

What’s that TV Theme Song?   Sledge Hammer!

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