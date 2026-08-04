Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Marion County Drugs: More Potent, More Deadly

Indianapolis officials have issued the warning. The harder part now is ensuring it does not become one more statement filed away after the damage is already done.

Published on August 4, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Indianapolis law enforcement warns of more dangerous illicit drugs, with a call to action to find and stop the source.
  • Tony Katz argues the response must be aggressive, even considering a 'demilitarized zone' in Mexico to protect US territory.
  • Katz says the priority is disrupting the supply chain, not just documenting the consequences on Indianapolis streets.
Dark plate with a portion of Cocaine as close-up shot
Source: imageBROKER/Christoph Schöne / Getty

Marion County Drugs: More Potent, More Deadly

‘More potent, more deadly’: Tony Katz demands a harder answer as Indianapolis drug warning escalate. He says Indianapolis cannot afford to treat an increasingly lethal illicit drug supply like another grim public-safety bulletin and move on.

“This is a different conversation,” Katz said after Indianapolis law enforcement, federal drug officials and county leaders warned Monday that synthetic drugs are making the city’s street supply more potent, unpredictable and deadly. “Our question should be: From where are they coming, and what can we be doing to keep those out?”

The warning came from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the DEA, the Marion County Coroner’s Office and the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office. Deputy Chief Kendell Adams said Indianapolis is facing a “rapidly evolving and increasingly dangerous drug landscape,” with drugs more dangerous than ever.

That is not exactly a warning anyone wants to hear — especially in a city already wrestling with violent crime, overdoses and a revolving door of public frustration over whether its leaders are up to the job.

Katz was careful to separate the immediate drug threat from his broader criticism of local officials, including Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears. But he argued that identifying and cutting off the source of deadly synthetic drugs has to be the priority, not merely documenting the consequences once they hit Indianapolis streets.

“How do you cut off the supply? Hard thing to do,” Katz said. “How do you punish the origin?”

Katz pointed to the southern border and Mexican cartels as a possible route, arguing the United States should be willing to take far more aggressive action if traffickers are using Mexico as a staging ground. He floated the idea of establishing a demilitarized zone inside Mexico — initially suggesting 10 miles, then saying he would start with two — to protect U.S. territory from cartel operations.

“If we have to take 10 miles of their land to ensure that we’re safe, so be it,” Katz said, adding that the country has “a nation to protect” that is “not being protected.”

His point was broader than one border or one country. If the drugs are arriving through Canada, coastal routes or another pipeline, Katz said, the response should carry the same urgency: identify the source, disrupt it and make the cost of doing business unbearable.

Trying to battle every trafficking network everywhere at once, he argued, risks accomplishing little. But taking on one operation with “incredible efficiency and power” can send a message to the rest.

“When you threaten the nation’s dollars and safety, they know how to clamp down,” Katz said.

Indianapolis officials have issued the warning. The harder part now is ensuring it does not become one more statement filed away after the damage is already done.

Hear Tony Katz break it down live weekdays on WIBC 93.1 FM, or catch the full segment on-demand.

Listen to the “Marion County Drugs: More Potent, More Deadly” discussion in full here:     

Today’s Popcorn Moment:    James Talarico says the trans debate is “Culture War”

Today on the Marketplace:    Lots of bottlecaps

What’s that TV Theme Song?   The Real Housewives of Orange County

Nigels wife gets it!

Listen to the show in full here:

Watch the show in full here:

Don’t miss a minute of Tony Katz and the Morning News. Bookmark & Subscribe!   

Tony Katz + The Morning News Archives – WIBC 93.1 FM    

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST     

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts     

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify     

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio       

Related Tags

Indiana indianapolis Local News - Crime Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News Topic - National News
More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
John Stehr headshot
5 Items
Politics  |  Producer Karl

Indianapolis Crime Seeping Its Way Into Boone County

Comments
A middle-aged woman with shoulder-length blonde hair and a serious expression, wearing a blue shirt.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Indiana Woman Charged with Fatally Stabbing Father, Cutting Heart Out

Comments
Marconi Radio Awards presented by NAB, with awards for Best Radio Podcast of the Year and Large Market Station of the Year.
Indy  |  Nick Cottongim

Radio One Indianapolis Celebrates National Recognition with Two 2026 NAB Marconi Award Finalists 

Comments
A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Man Sues IMPD After Body Camera Disproves Attempted Murder Charge

Comments
Brick building with sign reading "Crispus Attucks High School". The sign displays the message "Back to school night Aug 5th".
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

IPS And IU Health Expand Crispus Attucks with $44 Million Project

Comments
Central Indiana Teen Challenge Lawsuit - Former youth residents claim abuse, trafficking, forced labor, and coercion according to the lawsuit details.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Survivors Detail Isolation & Neglect at Millions-Funded IN Facility

Comments
A young woman holding a large pink banner that reads "REFUGE GIRLS ACADEMY ABUSES KIDS" while standing on a sidewalk in front of a building.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Protest Targets Lebanon Youth Facility Accused of Abuse; Forced Labor

Comments
Todd Young 6/17/26
Tony Katz Today  |  Producer Karl

Todd Young: It’s Maddening That We Can’t Pass The SAVE Act

Comments
Local News
Residential neighborhood
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Single Mom on Disability Details Indiana Housing Cost Struggle

Comments
a house and a calculator on the table
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

FHCCI Calls for Federal Inquiry into First Federal Bank Lending

Comments
A bald man with glasses wearing a purple shirt and looking directly at the camera.
Local  |  FOX 59

Former ‘Fight Club’ IPS Teacher to Plead Guilty to Neglect

Comments
Andy Zay Photo
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Zay Out at Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission

Comments
A perspective shot of a gloomy, empty prison hallway or corridor lined with heavy iron bars on the windows and cell gates, showing natural light casting shadows on the floor.
Local  |  Staff

Man Charged with Child Molesting in Jackson County Dies by Suicide

Comments
Avon police vehicle with "AVON POLICE" and department logo prominently displayed.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Instagram Transaction Ends in Robbery at Avon Texas Roadhouse

Comments
NWS Indianapolis preliminary damage survey results for Marion County tornado on 8-1-2026, showing path length, max width, peak winds, and no injuries/deaths.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

NWS: EF0 Tornado Touches Down in Indianapolis

Comments
Dense forest with a white van or trailer partially visible through the trees.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Rep. Jim Lucas Opens Up About Mass Deportation Rally

Comments
Four people standing in an office, one holding a poster that says "Fentanyl Free America: We All Have a Role. Join the Fight to Make America Fentanyl Free.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Officials Warn of Deadlier Indianapolis Drug Supply

Comments
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 20 CFP First-Round - Indiana at Notre Dame
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Notre Dame Series with IU Canceled, USC Rivalry Renewed

Comments
Indiana University Campus
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

7 IU Frat Members Charged in October Hazing Incident

Comments
Butler University sign
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Butler University Launches New Respiratory Therapy Degree Program

Comments
Indiana State Police
Local  |  Staff

Out-of-State Robbery Suspects Arrested After Pursuit in Hancock County

Comments
Senator Chris Garten
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Garten Announces Run to Lead Indiana Senate

Comments
More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close