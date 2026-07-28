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Tony Katz + The Morning News

One Man’s Desperate Battle Against Rabbits

Even Tony Katz isn't immune to the to the appetite of the suburban furry critter.

Published on July 28, 2026
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Desert Cottontail Rabbit with reflection drinking
Source: Hal Beral / Getty

One Man’s Desperate Battle Against Rabbits

Tony Katz

If anybody can recommend me a good rabbit repellent, I appreciate it. I do not know what’s going on. I do not know what’s happening. There’ve always been rabbits in the backyard. Mostly they’ve been fine. Okay, they’ll eat something here and they’ll eat something there. They have been devastating this year, and I’ve had enough… I don’t have plants… like the Hostas they’re gone and other plants are gone.

“Somebody had recommended a coyote,” Tony says, “I thought that was a terrible idea.” it was also suggested he get a cat, but that’s not a viable solution either. “I don’t want anything that I have to walk or clean up behind,” Tony explained.

One potential solution is growing rabbit-repellent plants like mint and lavender. “We haven’t gotten to planting all of those things yet,” he admits, “but we did plant some of them, and the rabbits ATE THEM.” It’s clear that this homeowner is at his wit’s end.

Despite his frustrations, Tony isn’t giving up. He’s willing to try new methods, even if it means getting creative. “I want this done, and my choices are to ask you (the audience) or a flamethrower” It’s clear that this battle is far from over.

Listen to the discussion in full here:

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