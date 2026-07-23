Source: Mackenzi Klemann/Indiana Capital Chronicle / Mackenzi Klemann/Indiana Capital Chronicle

Rokita Calls Out Woke Agenda Being Promoted In The Classroom

As the debate over what belongs in the classroom continues to rage, one thing is clear: parents have a right to know exactly what their children are being taught. In a recent discussion on the importance of transparency in education, the Attorney General Todd Rokita weighed in on the issue of flags in the classroom, sparking a heated conversation.

“We’ve added these images to our Eyes on Education portal so Hoosiers can see for themselves,” the Attorney General said, referencing the Perry Meridian High School classroom that prominently features multiple examples of ideological flags. “There’s a fist, a rainbow fist, Black lives matter, Love wins. And then one of those signs that reads love wins science, Real, Black lives matter. No human is illegal, Love is love. Women’s rights are human rights. Kindness is everything.”

Tony Katz: “The only flag that should be in a classroom is the American flag. It’s a history classroom, and you’ve got the flags of the countries. I can live with that as long as they’re actually countries and not anything ideological,” he explained. “No gay pride flags, no trans flags in a classroom. Absolutely not ideological flags, Nope, no place for that, absolutely none.”

Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

But what about teachers who want to express themselves and share their views? Tony’s response is firm: “If you’re ideological and not educational, you’re not good enough for our kids. You have to go.” They emphasized that the classroom is not a place for personal soapboxing, but rather a space for education.

The discussion also touched on the importance of understanding what love means. “Love is love” is a phrase that’s often used to promote acceptance and inclusivity, but Tony took issue with its misuse. “When the 42 year old man wants to love the thirteen year old boy, that’s not love is love. That is jail. And if we can’t understand that, well, it turns out you don’t actually know what love is and you don’t believe that love is love.”

Tony’s comments have sparked a wider conversation about the role of teachers and the importance of parental involvement in education. As the debate continues, one thing is clear: parents have a right to know what their children are being taught, and teachers must prioritize education over ideology.

Listen to the “Rokita Calls Out Woke Agenda Being Promoted In The Classroom” discussion in full here: