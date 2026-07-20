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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz 2nd Hr 7/20/26: USA Soccer, Trump on Iran, Spiderman Butt

Tony Katz: USA Soccer now big in the US? Trump on Iran, Spiderman Butt Phone, Hamilton Cty Dem Josh Lowry cares more about National Politics not Hoosiers

Published on July 20, 2026

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Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

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What’s the future of soccer in the US after hosting a very successful FIFA tournament? JMV joins to discuss

Today’s Popcorn Moment:    Trump on Iran: ‘What We’re Doing Now Is We’re Ending Any Chance Where They Can Have a Nuclear Missile’

Today on the Marketplace:    Spiderman Butt Phone

Hamilton County Dem Josh Lowry cares about Democrat politics, not Hoosiers

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