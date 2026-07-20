Tony Katz 2nd Hr 7/20/26: USA Soccer, Trump on Iran, Spiderman Butt

What’s the future of soccer in the US after hosting a very successful FIFA tournament? JMV joins to discuss

Today’s Popcorn Moment: Trump on Iran: ‘What We’re Doing Now Is We’re Ending Any Chance Where They Can Have a Nuclear Missile’

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