Tony Katz 3rd Hr 7/10/26: MS H1B, Sue Finkam
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
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Iran has not closed the Strait of Hormuz… there’s a question of whether or not they can actually close the Strait
Microsoft laying off thousands of American employees, and hiring H1B workers
Sue Finkam joins to talk about the recent mayor’s summit and how to contain crime coming from Indianapolis
Tony comes out against Flock cameras despite Mayor Sue Finkam’s support
What’s that TV Theme Song? Film Friday – Beavis and Butt-Head Do America
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