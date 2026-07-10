Tony Katz 2nd Hr 7/10/26: Gas Tax Breaks, Mears Responds
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
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Local municipalities complain about the gas tax breaks during the Iran War
Today’s Popcorn Moment: Mears defends his lack of action against Joe Hogsett
Today on the Marketplace: Bill Cosby Coming at You
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