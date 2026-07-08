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Tony Katz + The Morning News

A Conversation On Accountability In Indianapolis

The City-County Council has little interest in overseeing various aspects of city governance, from potholes to violence

Published on July 8, 2026

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  • OUCC requests review of AES energy provider's rate hike, prompting discussion on oversight and accountability in local politics.
  • Recent rejection of proposal for oversight on Office of Public Health and Safety raises questions about council's interest in accountability.
  • Tony Katz calls for Marion County Republicans and state party to help win elections and hold those in power accountable.
Man closely examining text on a paper using a magnifying glass
Source: draganab / Getty

A Conversation On Accountability In Indianapolis

As the city of Indianapolis continues to grapple with issues of governance and accountability, a recent development has sparked a heated debate. The Office of Utility Consumer Counselor (OUCC) is requesting a review of the rate hike approved for AES, a major energy provider in the area. This move has led to a discussion on the importance of oversight and accountability in local politics.

Tony Katz delved into the intricacies of this issue, highlighting the need for effective oversight in various aspects of city governance. “The IURC agreed to a partial rate hike for AES,” Tony explained. “AES provides power to over half a million customers throughout central Indiana, and people went nuts, including Governor Braun, who removed some people from their positions as the head of the IURC.”

Tony also touched on the recent rejection of a proposal by Republican Michael-Paul Hart, which aimed to establish oversight on the Office of Public Health and Safety (OPHS). The council voted against the proposal 18 to 6, with the host questioning the council’s lack of interest in oversight.

Tony expressed frustration with the council’s lack of accountability, pointing out that they have shown little interest in overseeing various aspects of city governance, from potholes to violence. “When have they shown that they care about overseeing any of it?” Tony asked. “They’re not interested in holding the organization accountable, and it’s time for a change.”

Tony posed a question to the Marion County Republicans and the state party, asking them to take action and help the city win elections. “At what moment do you turn to the Marion County Republicans or the state party and say, ‘Hey, we’ve got a subject here that is a winner. Why don’t you guys get off your asses and help us win some elections?'” Tony emphasized the importance of holding those in power accountable and encouraged listeners to tune in to the full segment to hear more on this topic.

As the city of Indianapolis continues to navigate these complex issues, it’s clear that oversight and accountability are crucial components of effective governance. By listening to this segment, you’ll gain a deeper understanding of the politics at play and the importance of holding those in power accountable. Tune in here and listen to the full “A Conversation On Accountability In Indianapolis” segment on this topic and join the conversation on the need for oversight and accountability in Indianapolis.

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