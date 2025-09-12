Gov. Braun Expresses Hope for Lower AES Indiana Rates

Something that is uniting Hoosiers, left and right, poor and rich, is the fight against AES.

Earlier this summer, AES submitted a rate review request to the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commision (IURC.) If approved, the rate increases will come in two stages: first in 2026 by 7.5% and then a 6% increase in 2027. This would come out to around $21 more a month.

The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor, newly appointed Abby Gray is recommending that state regulators deny AES their $193 million base rate increase and instead push for a $21 million reduction in current rates.

Gov. Mike Braun told Hammer and Nigel he is confident in Gray and is hopeful than an upcoming change in the IURC commissioners will better represent the everyday Hoosier.

“I don’t think that’s ever been done by that particular agency (referring to Gray’s pushback on AES.) I have the opportunity over the next round of replacing people on IURC to make sure that will be balanced with rate payer advocates.”

Not only has AES been pushing for higher rate increase, but customers have also complained about billing and overall service in the past few years.

Listen to the conversation with Gov. Braun here: