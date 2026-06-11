Hendricks Co. Prosecutor: Marion Co. Crime Spillover Is Fact

Source: Hendrick’s County Prosecutors Office / Hendrick’s County Prosecutors Office

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A regional debate over central Indiana public safety has escalated as Hendricks County Prosecutor Loren Delp released decades of tracking data to argue that violent crime from Marion County is actively spilling over into surrounding communities.

Expressing deep frustration over what he characterized as political “misinformation” surrounding the issue, Delp declared that the historical safety enjoyed by collar counties for generations is facing a direct threat from mobile, repeat offenders tracking out of Indianapolis.

“Over the last few days, I’ve grown increasingly concerned and frustrated around the debate of whether or not Marion County violent criminals come into neighboring communities that commit violent crime there,” Delp said during an address to the community. “This debate has been characterized with both facts and misinformation. Something must be done.”

A Tragic Case Study: The S’Doni Pettis Case

To illustrate the real-world devastation behind the statistics, Delp highlighted the high-profile prosecution of S’Doni Pettis. On February 9th of this year, Pettis was sentenced to 74.5 years in prison following a horrific police pursuit that claimed three lives in Hendricks County.

Pettis, a Marion County offender, was driving a stolen vehicle when an officer attempted a traffic stop on Ronald Reagan Parkway. Pettis fled at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour, eventually slamming into an SUV containing three-year-old Aries and his three-month-old sister, Iris.

“The vehicle was hit so hard and the flames were so intense that it melted the engine block of that red Ford Explorer,” Delp described. Delp revealed that Pettis was on probation for aggravated battery at the time of the crash and had violated his probation four different ways prior to the incident—yet only received a judicial admonishment. The tragedy deepened further when the children’s heartbroken great-grandfather attempted to shoot Pettis during a courthouse transport, resulting in law enforcement deploying lethal force.

Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“Three deaths over one case,” Delp remarked.

The Data: Murders Double, Cross-County Suspects Triple

Anticipating critics who might dismiss the Pettis tragedy as an isolated incident, Delp unveiled a comprehensive 22.5-year study conducted by his office. The study analyzed every single murder filed in Hendricks County from 2004 to the present day, splitting the data into two eras: a 15-year baseline (2004–2018) and the subsequent 7.5 years (2019–present).

The findings, according to Delp, paint an undeniable picture:

Total Murders: In exactly half the amount of time (2019–present), the total number of individuals charged with murder in Hendricks County doubled.

Marion County Transplants: The number of murder suspects traveling from Marion County into Hendricks County tripled.

“Depicted behind me is every individual charged in 2004 to 2018… Those individuals that came from Marion County are circled in red,” Delp explained, gesturing to data boards. “As you can see, in half the amount of time, the number of individuals charged with murder doubled. Additionally, you will see that the number of people who came from Marion County and were charged with murder in Hendricks County tripled. These are facts, they are not opinions.”

A Call for Accountability

Delp threw his support behind recent statements made by Carmel Mayor Sue Finkam and Indiana Senator Jim Banks, who have both used their platforms to call attention to cross-county criminal patterns.

Delp insisted that the resolution requires an “adult conversation” centered squarely on systemic accountability rather than partisan rhetoric, emphasizing strict penalties for probation violations and repeat offenders.

“You cannot argue that it is not true that Marion County criminals do not come into neighboring communities and commit violent crime there. That is a fact,” Delp concluded. “The people of Hendricks County and central Indiana deserve safe communities. They deserve a criminal justice system that prioritizes public safety, not political ambition.”