Listen Live
Close
Local

Hendricks Co. Prosecutor: Marion Co. Crime Spillover Is Fact

Published on June 11, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A man in a suit stands in front of a display showing mugshot-style photos of several individuals. The text below states "Charges are mere allegations. All Defendants are innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
Source: Hendrick’s County Prosecutors Office / Hendrick’s County Prosecutors Office

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A regional debate over central Indiana public safety has escalated as Hendricks County Prosecutor Loren Delp released decades of tracking data to argue that violent crime from Marion County is actively spilling over into surrounding communities.

Expressing deep frustration over what he characterized as political “misinformation” surrounding the issue, Delp declared that the historical safety enjoyed by collar counties for generations is facing a direct threat from mobile, repeat offenders tracking out of Indianapolis.

“Over the last few days, I’ve grown increasingly concerned and frustrated around the debate of whether or not Marion County violent criminals come into neighboring communities that commit violent crime there,” Delp said during an address to the community. “This debate has been characterized with both facts and misinformation. Something must be done.”

A Tragic Case Study: The S’Doni Pettis Case
To illustrate the real-world devastation behind the statistics, Delp highlighted the high-profile prosecution of S’Doni Pettis. On February 9th of this year, Pettis was sentenced to 74.5 years in prison following a horrific police pursuit that claimed three lives in Hendricks County.

Pettis, a Marion County offender, was driving a stolen vehicle when an officer attempted a traffic stop on Ronald Reagan Parkway. Pettis fled at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour, eventually slamming into an SUV containing three-year-old Aries and his three-month-old sister, Iris.

“The vehicle was hit so hard and the flames were so intense that it melted the engine block of that red Ford Explorer,” Delp described. Delp revealed that Pettis was on probation for aggravated battery at the time of the crash and had violated his probation four different ways prior to the incident—yet only received a judicial admonishment. The tragedy deepened further when the children’s heartbroken great-grandfather attempted to shoot Pettis during a courthouse transport, resulting in law enforcement deploying lethal force.

“Three deaths over one case,” Delp remarked.

The Data: Murders Double, Cross-County Suspects Triple
Anticipating critics who might dismiss the Pettis tragedy as an isolated incident, Delp unveiled a comprehensive 22.5-year study conducted by his office. The study analyzed every single murder filed in Hendricks County from 2004 to the present day, splitting the data into two eras: a 15-year baseline (2004–2018) and the subsequent 7.5 years (2019–present).

The findings, according to Delp, paint an undeniable picture:

Total Murders: In exactly half the amount of time (2019–present), the total number of individuals charged with murder in Hendricks County doubled.

Marion County Transplants: The number of murder suspects traveling from Marion County into Hendricks County tripled.

“Depicted behind me is every individual charged in 2004 to 2018… Those individuals that came from Marion County are circled in red,” Delp explained, gesturing to data boards. “As you can see, in half the amount of time, the number of individuals charged with murder doubled. Additionally, you will see that the number of people who came from Marion County and were charged with murder in Hendricks County tripled. These are facts, they are not opinions.”

A Call for Accountability
Delp threw his support behind recent statements made by Carmel Mayor Sue Finkam and Indiana Senator Jim Banks, who have both used their platforms to call attention to cross-county criminal patterns.

Delp insisted that the resolution requires an “adult conversation” centered squarely on systemic accountability rather than partisan rhetoric, emphasizing strict penalties for probation violations and repeat offenders.

“You cannot argue that it is not true that Marion County criminals do not come into neighboring communities and commit violent crime there. That is a fact,” Delp concluded. “The people of Hendricks County and central Indiana deserve safe communities. They deserve a criminal justice system that prioritizes public safety, not political ambition.”

Related Tags

Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
Headshot of an older man with gray hair and a mustache wearing a white shirt.
Local  |  FOX 59

Docs: Chief Used Hidden Cameras in Firehouse Bathrooms

Joe Hogsett
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

OPHS Unable To Fully Account For $45 Million

President Trump And The First Lady Host Governor's Dinner In East Room Of White House
4 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Governor Braun: Mears and Hogsett Are Not Doing Their Job

Police Lights: Crash
Local  |  Staff

IMPD: Man Dies After Falling from Downtown Indy Parking Garage

Three people in a data center, one holding a laptop and discussing with the others.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Meta Chooses Indiana for New $115M AI Workforce Academy

Nhi Kha Nguyen
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Woman Arrested in Downtown Indianapolis Triple Shooting

2025 Women's Sports Foundation's Annual Salute To Women In Sports
4 Items
Business & Economy  |  Renuka Bajpai

Top 5 Richest People from Indiana

A photo of Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears at a press conference
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Indianapolis Violence Spreading To The Donut Counties

Local News
A man in a suit stands in front of a display showing mugshot-style photos of several individuals. The text below states "Charges are mere allegations. All Defendants are innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Hendricks Co. Prosecutor: Marion Co. Crime Spillover Is Fact

Mike Braun Calls out Indy Mayor
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Braun: State Will Continue to Step In to Help Crime-Ridden Cities

A grassy field with several red fire trucks and a recreational vehicle parked on the grass.
Local  |  Staff

Multiple Crews Battle Early Morning Garage Fire in Hancock County

San Antonio Spurs v New York Knicks - NBA Finals
Sports News  |  John Herrick

Former Indiana Hoosier OG Anunoby Propels Knicks to Victory

A weather map showing a severe thunderstorm risk for parts of Indiana, with hazards like damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, and heavy rain that may lead to localized flooding. The map includes city names and a legend.
Local  |  John Herrick

Severe Weather Possible Thursday Night, Cool Down Coming

Jim Banks at a congressional hearing
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

New Banks Bill Targets Online Pornography with Age Verification Rules

Attorney General Todd Rokita New Logo
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

AG Wants Regulation of Abortion Pill Over Contaminated Water Concerns

Portrait of a young Black woman with short curly hair looking directly at the camera.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Woman Charged with Stealing LEGO Sets from Noblesville Bookstore

Indianapolis Indiana downtown city skyline with State Capitol building
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Law Enforcement Watching for Summer Street Takeovers in Indianapolis

Four people in business attire speaking at a podium, one person in a red shirt and three men in suits.
Politics  |  Indiana Capital Chronicle

How GOP Candidates are Pitching for Indiana Secretary of State Bid

Headshot of a man with short blond hair and a beard, wearing a red and black shirt, against a gray background.
Local  |  Staff

Man Wanted for Child Molestation Arrested at Frankfort Park

Exterior of the Varsity Social Club building with large text signage on the facade.
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

New Sports Bar to Revive Former Scotty’s Brewhouse in Downtown Indy

A film crew with cameras and lighting equipment filming a vintage Volkswagen van in a grassy field surrounded by trees.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Indiana Filmmakers Bring ‘Micronation’ Feature Film to Life

Police Lights Shooting
Local  |  FOX 59

Person Hits and Kills Child with Their Vehicle in Westfield

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close