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Will The Fever Trade Caitlin Clark?

Caitlin Clark has sparked a heated debate about the WNBA's leadership and its ability to handle the spotlight, and whether she'll stay in Indiana

Published on June 29, 2026

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  • WNBA's handling of Caitlin Clark situation has sparked debate about league's leadership and ability to manage controversies
  • Analysts believe WNBA should have taken stronger stance early on to prevent escalation of the situation
  • League's potential plan to trade Caitlin Clark seen as questionable, as it does not address underlying issues
Indiana Fever v Las Vegas Aces
Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Will The Fever Trade Caitlin Clark?

The WNBA’s Struggles: A League in Crisis? WNBA is facing its own set of challenges. This week, the league has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons, and it’s not just about the on-court action. The recent controversy surrounding Caitlin Clark, one of the league’s brightest stars, has sparked a heated debate about the WNBA’s leadership and its ability to handle the spotlight.

Tony Katz is joined by JMV, the voice of sports in Indiana, “They have a problem with themselves. The WNBA has a problem with themselves. They can’t get out of their own way.” He’s not alone in his criticism, as many fans and analysts are questioning the league’s handling of the situation. “When you become so much more reactionary than you are proactive, when you’re not thinking ahead and you’re just thinking from behind after things happen, and then you try to evaluate it and you take the pulse of public opinion, that’s when you know you have leadership issues,” JMV said.

The current concern for Fever fans is the WNBA’s apparent desire to trade Caitlin Clark, a talented young player who has been at the center of controversy. JMV believes that this move would be a mistake, saying, “I don’t think you’d see much of a change in LA (if traded there). I don’t think they (WNBA) want that at all. I just think sometimes they don’t know. That’s why they can’t get out of their own way on the WNBA how to deal with this phenomenon.” He’s not alone in his skepticism, as many fans are questioning the league’s motives and its ability to handle the situation.

The controversy surrounding Caitlin Clark began with a series of flagrant incidents. JMV believes that the league should have taken a stronger stance, saying, “You have to lay down the law. You have to say, we see this going out of control. We’re going to do something about it.” Instead, the league’s reaction was seen as too little, too late, and the situation escalated further.

As the debate rages on, one thing is clear: the WNBA needs to take a hard look at its leadership and its ability to handle the spotlight. JMV’s words of wisdom are a stark reminder that the league’s problems run deeper than just one player or one incident. “The change is not her going someplace else. The change is how do you deal with this league dynamic? Now that the spotlight is fully on top of you.”

If you’ve been following the Caitlin Clark story as we are, you won’t want to today’s Tony Katz and the Morning news. Tony and JMV dive into the controversy surrounding Caitlin Clark and the league’s leadership, offering a candid look at the issues facing the WNBA. Tune in to hear their thoughts on the matter and join the conversation.

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