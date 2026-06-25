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Here We Go Again: Another Cheap Shot Against Caitlin Clark

The WNBA’s biggest star, Caitlin Clark, was attacked once again. On today’s Tony Katz and the Morning News with Craig Collins, JMV from the Ride with JMV joined the conversation to share his thoughts on the matter.

“It’s problematic,” JMV said, referring to the way Caitlin Clark is officiated in games. “She’s been probable on the injury reports before basically every game of the past couple of weeks, and this is something that system, to simply put, lingers.” The issue, according to JMV, is not just about Clark’s injuries, but about the way the WNBA officials handle the situation.

JMV pointed out that Clark is not the only one who has been affected by the officiating. “The WNBA officials are horrible, and they’re horrible, and when you have horrible officiating, it’s going to be an issue that’s going to linger,” he said. He also mentioned that the Fever, Clark’s team, have been at fault in the past for how they handle situations like this.

The conversation then shifted to the topic of Clark’s potential departure from the team. JMV expressed his thoughts on the matter, saying, “I don’t think it would benefit Caitlin maybe as much as potentially the Fever if they got a good return, and if they’re not going to be good this year, they’re not going to be a legit team fighting for a championship.” He emphasized that Clark is a key player for the team, bringing in a lot of marketing aspects that no one else can match.

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However, JMV also pointed out that the team’s construction is a major issue. “Going into last night, they led the WNBA in turnovers. That is problematic and a lot of those are on her,” he said. He believes that the team needs to address their defensive issues and get officials who are more confident in understanding situations.

The episode also touched on the Pacers’ recent acquisition of Braden Smith in the NBA draft. JMV shared his thoughts on the move, saying, “You didn’t get a lottery pick, so you go three years down the road. We don’t know what’s going to happen, and if you do want to visualize, it’s probably going to be negative.” He expressed his concerns about the team’s future, but also acknowledged that Braden Smith is a talented player who can make a difference.

To hear more of JMV’s thoughts on the Caitlin Clark, The Fever, and the Pacers, tune in to the full episode of the Tony Kats show.

Listen to the “Here We Go Again: Another Cheap Shot Against Caitlin Clark” discussion in full here: