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Bill Engvall Returning to Indy: Blue Collar Stories & More!

Bill Engvall Returning to Indy: Blue Collar Stories & More!

Published on June 4, 2026

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If you’ve been looking for a reason to see some great comedy, “Here’s your sign!”

Comedian Bill Engvall is returning to Indy with his “Here’s Your Sign, It Wasn’t My Time” Tour on Saturday, June 27.

Best known as one of the stars of the blockbuster Blue Collar Comedy Tour, Engvall helped redefine comedy in the early 2000s alongside Jeff Foxworthy, Larry the Cable Guy, and Ron White, performing for sold-out crowds and millions of television viewers across the country.

Hammer and Nigel had the chance to catch up with Engvall about his Blue Collar days.

“We were like four brothers,” Engvall said. “If you didn’t show up with your ‘A’ game every night, you were going to get buried.”

The conversation also touched on his perspective of the era of Netflix celebrity roasts and why he believes stand-up comedy is making a comeback.

Whether you’re a longtime fan who remembers the Blue Collar phenomenon or simply looking for a night of big laughs, Engvall’s return to Indy promises an evening packed with humor, nostalgia, and the kind of storytelling that never goes out of style.

Get Your Tickets Here!

Listen to the full conversation here:

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