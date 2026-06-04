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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr 6/4/26: Creative Economy, Bears Offer

Tony Katz: Indiana Creative Economy, Indiana to sweeten the pot to entice the Bears? Worst Headline of the day, Star Trek

Published on June 4, 2026

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Trade group launches to advocate for Indiana’s creative economy

Indiana state of United States flag on flagpole textile cloth fabric waving on the top sunrise mist fog
Source: Photo: Oleksii Liskonih/Getty Images

The State of Indiana may try to sweeten the stadium deal it has proposed to the Chicago Bears by offering to help the team escape its lease at Soldier Field

Worst headline of the day:

Thursday Music Moment:

ARTIST: Dave Brubeck

SONG: Take 5

ALBUM: Time Out

YEAR: 1961

What’s that TV Theme Song?   Star Trek: The Original Series

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