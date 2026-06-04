Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr 6/4/26: Creative Economy, Bears Offer
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
The State of Indiana may try to sweeten the stadium deal it has proposed to the Chicago Bears by offering to help the team escape its lease at Soldier Field
Worst headline of the day:
ARTIST: Dave Brubeck
SONG: Take 5
ALBUM: Time Out
YEAR: 1961
More from WIBC 93.1 FM