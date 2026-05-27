Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 5/27/26: Ballard, Behar, D&D, Main St

Greg Ballard, it’s time to start firing staff

Today’s Popcorn Moment: Joy Behar RAGES at New York Giants QB Jaxson Dart for introducing President Trump at a rally … and Jemele Hill Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Today on the Marketplace: This is some super geek D & D stuff right here.