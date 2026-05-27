Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 5/27/26: Ballard, Behar, D&D, Main St
Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 5/27/26: Ballard, Behar, D&D, Main St
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
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Catch the show in its entirety here:
Greg Ballard, it’s time to start firing staff
Today’s Popcorn Moment: Joy Behar RAGES at New York Giants QB Jaxson Dart for introducing President Trump at a rally
… and Jemele Hill
Today on the Marketplace: This is some super geek D & D stuff right here.
Another example of Wall St. vs. Midwest Main Street – https://www.ibj.com/articles/as-us-stock-market-hits-new-highs-2-of-3-americans-are-cutting-back-on-spending-survey-shows?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-latest-news