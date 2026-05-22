Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz

Max Engling To End Diego Morales Nightmare

Engling joins Tony Katz to explain why he should be Indiana's next Secretary of State

Published on May 22, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Engling aims to ensure non-citizens cannot vote and create a business-friendly environment for Indiana's economic growth.
  • Engling emphasizes the importance of election security and accountable government to delegates ahead of the state convention.
  • Engling believes he is the best candidate to win in November and prevent Indiana from shifting in a direction it does not want to go.
Max Engling
Source: Max Engling / Max Engling

Max Engling To Challenge Diego Morales

As the Indiana Secretary of State election heats up, a new challenger has emerged to take on the incumbent, Diego Morales. Senator Jim Banks staffer Max Engling has filed to run for the position. In a recent conversation with Tony Katz on his popular morning show, Engling shared his vision for the office and why he believes he’s the best candidate to lead the state’s election process.

“I love Indiana, I’m a Christian, a husband, a father of four, and I love the people of Indiana,” Engling said, explaining why he’s running for the position. “I believe that this is the best state in the country, and we’re seeing right now a lot of states slip towards that far left agenda. We cannot do that. It’s more important now than ever to make sure that we hold the line and don’t drift that direction.”

Engling’s concerns about the state’s direction are rooted in his experiences traveling across Indiana, meeting with Hoosiers, and hearing their concerns about election security and government overreach. “People want secure elections, accountable government, and less bureaucracy interfering in their lives,” he said. “That’s what I’m focused on right now.”

One of the key issues Engling is highlighting in his campaign is the need to ensure that non-citizens cannot vote in Indiana’s elections. “We have to ensure that they cannot vote in our elections,” he emphasized. “That’s more important now than ever.” Engling also believes that closing the state’s primaries and creating a business-friendly environment are crucial for the state’s economic growth.

Engling’s opponent, Diego Morales, has been criticized for multiple scandals while in office. Engling sees himself as the best candidate to take on Morales and win in November. “I believe that I am the best candidate to win in November, to ensure that Beau Bayh does not take the state of Indiana in directions that we do not want to go,” he said.

As the convention approaches, Engling is reaching out to delegates across the state, emphasizing the importance of election security, closing primaries, and creating a business-friendly environment. “The delegates are the key to this election,” he said. “They’re the ones who are saying who do I put my trust in and who do I vote for when we get to the convention.”

With the convention just over three weeks away, Engling is confident that his message is resonating with delegates. “The support has been overwhelming from the delegates, the desire to have someone in this race that they can get behind and move forward during the convention,” he said.

To learn more about Max Engling’s vision for the Secretary of State position and his plans to take on Diego Morales, listen to the full episode of Tony Katz’s show.

Listen to the discussion in full here:

Today on the Marketplace:    Getting ready for the #Indy500, get Pagoda-inspired!

What’s that TV Theme Song?   The Apprentice (American TV series)

Tony gets!

Listen to the Show in Full here:      

Watch the show here:    

Don’t miss a minute of Tony Katz and the Morning News. Bookmark & Subscribe!   

Tony Katz + The Morning News Archives – WIBC 93.1 FM    

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST     

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts     

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify     

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio       

Related Tags

Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News
More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
Dennis Wayne Scholl
Local  |  FOX 59

Fishers Man Charged for Meeting Fake Mom and Daughter for Sex

Thomas Burkhardt mugshot
Local  |  John Herrick

West Baden Assistant Police Chief Arrested for Battery and Misconduct

2025 Women's Sports Foundation's Annual Salute To Women In Sports
4 Items
Business & Economy  |  Renuka Bajpai

Top 5 Richest People from Indiana

Police Tape
Local  |  FOX 59

One Person Killed in Marion County Crash on I-65

11 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

UPDATED: Starting Grid For The 110th Running Of The Indianapolis 500

Marne
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Mother Defends Actions After Fight at Avon Middle School North

U.S. 36 and Raider Rd Roundabout
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Residents vs. INDOT: The Controversial Fight Over a Roundabout

Morgan Wallen Indy Car for Sonsio Grand Prix Weekend
Sports  |  Renuka Bajpai

Wallen Meets IndyCar: Rosenqvist Unveils Country-Inspired Ride at Indianapolis

Local News
Aerial View of Hammond, Indiana during Summer
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Bears ‘Have Exhausted Every Opportunity’ to Stay in Chicago

Gavel and Scales of Justice
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

SOS Diego Morales Stays Silent in Henry County Election Dispute

Creative brain concept with dual thinking in light bulb, left and right hemisphere symbolizing logic and creativity, innovation mindset, problem solving, emotional intelligence, smart decision making
Local  |  John Herrick

Purdue Professor Discusses How to Keep Your Brain Healthy As You Age

Cop Shot
Local  |  Staff

Officer Shot at Michigan City Hospital

Prevent Child Abuse Indiana
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Drowning is Silent: Free Safety Badges Offered for Indiana families

Jail
Local  |  Staff

Person Dies After Fight Inside Johnson County Jail

Generic police lights and crime scene tape
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

DoorDash Driver Shot in Head in Indy Carjacking Attempt

2026 Indy 500  |  Nick Cottongim

Ed Carpenter Joins Motorsports In Mourning Kyle Busch From Carb Day

2026 Indy 500  |  Nick Cottongim

What Is Carb Day? A Guide to Indianapolis 500 Final Practice, Pit Crew Challenge and Festivities

WEATHER
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Rain Moves in for Carb Day Ahead of Indy 500 Weekend

School Bus Theft
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Beech Grove Schools Stop Bus Service After Overnight Thefts

Indiana AG Todd Rokita
Local  |  Indiana Capital Chronicle

Fuel Retailers Under Investigation for Price Gouging in Indiana

Crime Scene
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Three Arrested After Chase on Indianapolis South Side

Local  |  Landon Coons

Chief Starters of the Indy 500

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close