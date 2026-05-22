Max Engling To End Diego Morales Nightmare

Source: Max Engling / Max Engling

Max Engling To Challenge Diego Morales

As the Indiana Secretary of State election heats up, a new challenger has emerged to take on the incumbent, Diego Morales. Senator Jim Banks staffer Max Engling has filed to run for the position. In a recent conversation with Tony Katz on his popular morning show, Engling shared his vision for the office and why he believes he’s the best candidate to lead the state’s election process.

“I love Indiana, I’m a Christian, a husband, a father of four, and I love the people of Indiana,” Engling said, explaining why he’s running for the position. “I believe that this is the best state in the country, and we’re seeing right now a lot of states slip towards that far left agenda. We cannot do that. It’s more important now than ever to make sure that we hold the line and don’t drift that direction.”

Engling’s concerns about the state’s direction are rooted in his experiences traveling across Indiana, meeting with Hoosiers, and hearing their concerns about election security and government overreach. “People want secure elections, accountable government, and less bureaucracy interfering in their lives,” he said. “That’s what I’m focused on right now.”

One of the key issues Engling is highlighting in his campaign is the need to ensure that non-citizens cannot vote in Indiana’s elections. “We have to ensure that they cannot vote in our elections,” he emphasized. “That’s more important now than ever.” Engling also believes that closing the state’s primaries and creating a business-friendly environment are crucial for the state’s economic growth.

Engling’s opponent, Diego Morales, has been criticized for multiple scandals while in office. Engling sees himself as the best candidate to take on Morales and win in November. “I believe that I am the best candidate to win in November, to ensure that Beau Bayh does not take the state of Indiana in directions that we do not want to go,” he said.

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As the convention approaches, Engling is reaching out to delegates across the state, emphasizing the importance of election security, closing primaries, and creating a business-friendly environment. “The delegates are the key to this election,” he said. “They’re the ones who are saying who do I put my trust in and who do I vote for when we get to the convention.”

With the convention just over three weeks away, Engling is confident that his message is resonating with delegates. “The support has been overwhelming from the delegates, the desire to have someone in this race that they can get behind and move forward during the convention,” he said.

To learn more about Max Engling’s vision for the Secretary of State position and his plans to take on Diego Morales, listen to the full episode of Tony Katz’s show.

Listen to the discussion in full here: