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Time To Close Indiana’s Open Primaries

In the world of politics, recounts are a common occurrence, but the recent recount in West Lafayette has raised some eyebrows. The speaker discusses the intricacies of this process, highlighting the complexities of voting rights and the potential consequences of a recount. As the outcome hangs in the balance, the conversation raises important questions about the legitimacy of certain votes.

The recount in question is between incumbent Spencer Diary and challenger Paula Copenhaver, with the difference being a mere three votes. The speaker notes that the recount is targeting 14 voters, sparking a debate about the purpose of a recount and the validity of these votes. “What is the point of recounting if you’ve already counted the votes?” the speaker asks. “Why would you target 14 votes when you’re engaged in a primary?”

The issue at hand is that some individuals, who claim to be Democrats, allegedly voted in the Republican primary to support Spencer Diary over Paula Copenhaver. This raises questions about the legitimacy of their votes, with the Copenhaver team arguing that these votes shouldn’t count. The speaker acknowledges the difficulty in determining the validity of these votes, stating, “How do you tell somebody their vote doesn’t count? What if they wanted to just vote a different direction?”

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One possible solution proposed by the speaker is to close primaries, where individuals can only vote in their party’s primary. This would eliminate the option of voting in the opposing party’s primary, which is exactly what happened in this case. “You had an option of the Republican or Democratic primary,” the speaker notes. “We need to close these things up, and that may very well come.”

The outcome of this recount remains uncertain, with the speaker expressing doubts about Copenhaver’s chances of winning based on this argument. The speaker concludes that this episode, “this is a delicate balance of voting rights and the delicate balance of voting rights and the delicate balance of voting rights and the delicate balance of voting rights.”

Listen to the “Time To Close Indiana’s Open Primaries” discussion in full here: