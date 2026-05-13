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Comedian Michael Loftus Joins Hammer & Nigel Show!

Comedian Michael Loftus Joins Hammer & Nigel Show!

Published on May 12, 2026

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Comedian and commentator Michael Loftus has spent more than two decades making audiences laugh while carving out a career in television, stand-up, and political commentary. From writing for The George Lopez Show and Anger Management to his appearances on Fox’s Gutfeld!, Loftus has built a reputation for sharp humor and unapologetic takes on today’s culture.

Loftus joined Hammer and Nigel to discuss cancel culture, comedy’s changing landscape, working with Charlie Sheen and what fans can expect when his upcoming tour stops in Greenwood.

Michael’s upcoming tour, “The American Misfits,” promises to be a hilarious and irreverent take on the state of the nation. With fellow comedian Dave Landau joining him on stage, they’ll tackle topics like politics, marriage, and the absurdities of everyday life. “We’re not like your carbon cutouts of a GOP right-wing voter, but we don’t really fit into the left either,” Michael explains. “So we’re the American misfits.”

Grab your tickets to Loftus upcoming shows at the Mad Hatter in Greenwood May 15th & May 16th!

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