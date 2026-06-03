Source: Icon Sports Wire / Getty The All-Time Tallest Women in WNBA History In a league built on speed, skill, and basketball IQ, height has always been a weapon unlike any other. The WNBA has been home to some of the most physically imposing athletes in the history of women’s sports. These are players whose presence alone changed how opponents game-planned, how coaches built their rosters, and how fans understood what the women’s game could look like at its most dominant. From the pioneers who showed up in the league’s earliest seasons to the modern-day giants still patrolling the paint today, these women didn’t just play the game, they loomed over it. Whether they were swatting shots, pulling down rebounds, or draining threes from a height most players can only dream of, the tallest players in WNBA history have left a mark on the league that is impossible to overlook. Take a look below at The All-Time Tallest Women in WNBA History. RELATED | WNBA’s CBA Proposal: Max Salaries Over $1.1M With Revenue Sharing 1. Margo Dydek — 7’2″ At 7-foot-2, Poland’s Margo Dydek towered over the competition as the tallest player in WNBA history. She led the league in blocks nine times and spent most of her career with the Utah Starzz and Connecticut Sun. On July 24, 2020, she was officially named the tallest WNBA player by Guinness World Records. Fans called her “Large Marge” — and for good reason.

2. Han Xu — 6’11” When Han Xu entered the WNBA in 2019, she became the tallest player drafted that year and one of the tallest in league history. She spent multiple seasons with the New York Liberty and earned global recognition for her performance with China’s national team. Watching someone that tall drain threes so effortlessly never gets old.

3. Bernadett Határ — 6’10” Bernadett Határ made her WNBA debut with the Indiana Fever in 2021. The Hungarian star was traded to Connecticut in 2023 and spent time representing the Hungarian national team, giving the league one of its most physically imposing profiles in recent memory.

4. Brittney Griner — 6’9″ Widely considered one of the most dominant centers in WNBA history, Brittney Griner is known for her dunks, defense, and presence in the paint. She’s a multi-time All-Star with awards on both sides of the ball and was a core piece of the Phoenix Mercury’s 2014 championship run. She needs no introduction.

5. Liz Cambage — 6’8″ Liz Cambage split her WNBA career between Tulsa, Dallas, and Las Vegas, and once dropped a league-record 53 points in a single game. Off the court, she built a brand as a model, DJ, and entrepreneur. One of the most electric personalities the league has ever seen.

6. Haixia Zheng — 6’8″ Haixia Zheng played just two seasons with the Los Angeles Sparks starting in 1997, but she made history as one of the league’s first international stars. Before her WNBA days, she was already a legend in China, having earned Olympic medals and a towering reputation.

7. Maria Stepanova — 6’8″ Best known for her international career with Russia, Maria Stepanova had an on-and-off WNBA career with the Phoenix Mercury across the late ’90s and early 2000s. Her height and agility made her a tough matchup, even if her stateside run never fully took off the way many expected.

8. Kara Wolters — 6’7″ Right up there with the original tall girls in league history, Kara Wolters earned the nickname “Big Girl” and wore it with pride. She won a title with the Houston Comets in 1999 before being inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.

9. Teaira McCowan — 6’7″ Drafted third overall in 2019, McCowan quickly became a double-double machine for the Indiana Fever before making her way to the Dallas Wings in 2022. She’s a walking rebound and surprisingly smooth around the basket.

10. Kamilla Cardoso — 6’7“ After helping lead South Carolina to a national championship, Kamilla Cardoso entered the WNBA as one of the most ready-made bigs in the draft class. At 6’7″, her size, skill, and poise have made her one of the most talked-about young centers in the league.

11. Jonquel Jones — 6’6″ A legit superstar, Jonquel Jones has dominated with both the Connecticut Sun and New York Liberty, earning an MVP award and a reputation as one of the league’s most versatile talents. She’s more than lived up to being a top-10 draft pick.

12. Azurá Stevens — 6’6″ A UConn alum who has made stops with the Dallas Wings and Chicago Sky, Azurá Stevens has established herself as one of the league’s most versatile frontcourt players with a motor that never seems to stop.

13. Sylvia Fowles — 6’6″ A two-time champion and Finals MVP, Sylvia Fowles retired in 2022 as the league’s all-time leading rebounder. She was a force on the block, a leader in the locker room, and one of the most consistent players to ever play the game. Her induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame was more than well-deserved.