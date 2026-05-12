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Doug Boles Is Gearing Up For The Indy 500

The Indy 500 is just around the corner, and we’re excited to dive into the latest news and updates from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Tony Katz is joined by Doug Boles, the man behind the scenes at the iconic track. We’re talking about everything from the upcoming race to the latest developments in the world of IndyCar.

The Indy 500 is always a special event, but this year’s race promises to be particularly memorable. With a new format in place, drivers will have the opportunity to requalify on Sunday if they don’t make the top 16 on Saturday. “If you have a challenge or you didn’t quite get to the fast twelve on Saturday, it gives them an opportunity to really do that,” Doug explains. “So, I think we’ll see Saturday should be really exciting, and I hope Sunday is too.”

We also talked about the latest developments in the world of IndyCar, including the growth of the sport and the excitement around the Indy 500. Doug is thrilled to report that the event is on track to sell out for the second year in a row. “Our fans are so passionate about the Indy 500 and they bring people back and they keep coming back,” he says. “That’s really more about fans than it is about anything we do at the Speedway or what Fox does.”

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As we wrap up our conversation, Doug shares some fun facts about his own preparations for the Indy 500. He’s still deciding on his tie for the big day, but he’s already got his suit sorted. “I use a local guy here that does a couple of stores, and I love, I love and all things local, and and I’ve selected the blue suit,” he says. “I have not selected the tie yet, so I will get that sorted out by the time we get to race day.”

If you’re as excited as we are about the Indy 500, you won’t want to miss this segment. Tune in to hear more about the latest news and updates from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and get ready for an action-packed weekend of racing. Listen to the full episode to hear more from Doug Boles and get ready to experience the thrill of the Indy 500.

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