Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Will Voters Reject Indiana Republicans Who Defied Trump?

Will the strategies employed by Team Trump be successful in moving out incumbents who didn't vote for redistricting?

Published on May 5, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Primaries lack voter excitement, despite Team Trump's efforts to unseat incumbent Republicans.
  • Analyst argues Trump's team failed to understand Hoosier voters and their concerns.
  • Critique of 'emotionally stunted' protesters who lack understanding of the issues.
Image of Rhino Zenzele
Source: Photo Courtesy of the Indianapolis Zoo / Indianapolis Zoo Public Relations

Will Voters Reject Indiana Republicans Who Defied Trump?

The primaries are here, and the excitement is palpable. Or is it? Tony Katz shares his observations on the lack of buzz around the primaries, and we’re left wondering: what’s really going on?

Tony’s commentary is refreshingly honest, and he’s not afraid to speak his mind. “No, is there no voting excitement at all,” he says, “Here’s a live look from the primaries right now, not even supposed to be here today.” It’s clear that Tony’s not buying into the hype, and he’s got some pointed questions about the tactics used by Team Trump & Co.

One of the key questions on everyone’s mind is whether the strategies employed by Team Trump were successful in moving out the incumbents who didn’t vote for redistricting. Tony’s take is that the marketing and presentation just didn’t cut it. “I don’t think anything’s gonna move from it,” he says. “If these people had just made one phone call to just one person, Okay, what are Hoosiers like? What is actually on their minds?” It’s a scathing critique of the approach, and Tony’s not afraid to call out the lack of effort.

But what’s really striking about this episode is Tony’s commentary on the state of politics and the people involved. He’s not afraid to call out the “emotionally stunted people” who protest without a clear understanding of the issues. “They’re just emotionally stunted people,” he says. “They’ll get out there and they’ll scream about gun violence, and they won’t know what they’re saying, they won’t know why they’re saying it, but they’ll feel good about doing the thing that they don’t know why they’re doing it.”

It’s a thought-provoking commentary on the state of politics and the people involved. Tony’s observations are biting, but they’re also insightful, and he’s not afraid to speak his mind. If you’re curious about what’s really going on in the primaries, and you’re looking for a fresh perspective, this segment is a must-listen. Tune in to hear Tony’s take on the primaries, the tactics used by Team Trump, and the state of politics in general. Listen to the full episode and get ready for a dose of reality.

Listen to the “Will Voters Reject Indiana Republicans Who Defied Trump?” discussion in full here:     

Today’s Popcorn Moment:    Joy Reid says JD Vance scares her more than Trump.

Noah Rothman eviscerates Meidas Touch’s Adam Mockler

Today on the Marketplace:    Presidential Knives

What’s that TV Theme Song?   Supermarket Sweep

Listen to the Show in Full here:      

Watch the show here:    

Don’t miss a minute of Tony Katz and the Morning News. Bookmark & Subscribe!   

Tony Katz + The Morning News Archives – WIBC 93.1 FM    

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST     

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts     

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify     

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio       

Related Tags

Indiana Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News
More from WIBC 93.1 FM
2026-TalesFromTheTrack-KeyArt-1080x1350
Local News
Phillip Foust
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Marion County Prosecutor Hopeful Focuses on Curfew and Parents’ Role

IMPD
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Curfew Hours Change for Juveniles in Marion County

US citizens in Illinois head to the polls for State's primary election
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Hoosiers Head to Polls, Key Issues Drive Primary Vote

IHSAA Adds Two Sports
Local  |  John Herrick

IHSAA Rejects Shot Clock Proposal for Varsity Basketball Games

aas041326NRAinHouston-11
Local  |  John Herrick

NRA Returns to Indianapolis in 2029, 2031

Michael Plewa
Local  |  FOX 59

Brownsburg Sex Offender Charged with Child Solicitation

Veronica Ford
Local  |  John Herrick and Renuka Bajpai

Roni Ford Talks May Primary: Elected Officials Represent All

IMPD
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Police Arrest Man in 2025 Indianapolis Eastside Killing

People in Caterpillar Costume at IU Health 500 Festival Mini-Marathon
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

2026 Mini-Marathon Concludes; Registration Open for 2027

One Person Hurt in Plainfield Crash
Local  |  Staff

One Hurt in Collision with Dump Truck in Plainfield

several vote badges scattered on a table
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

UIndy Professor Says Young Voters Are Bringing New Energy

Midwest Lineman’s Rodeo
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Speed and Safety on Display: Plainfield Hosts Midwest Lineman’s Rodeo

Viral Video of Marion Teens Fighting
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Educator: Viral Attack Reveals Deep-Seated Crisis Among Youth

Indiana Pacers v Orlando Magic
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Pacers Learn Draft‑Lottery Outcome Sunday

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close