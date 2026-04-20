It Was A Violent Night In Indianapolis
It Was A Violent Night In Indianapolis
Not providing a lot of faith to the future downtown Indianapolis. As Max Lewis reports from Fox 59, you had two shot at White Castle, shots fired at the Hilton Hotel, shots fired a monument circle, two teams arrested, and a person shot at Illinois North Street and then walked into a local hospital. And according to Max Lewis, this happened in a three hour window.
Now, I will tell you that I had one of the stranger experiences of my life because I learned something in Indianapolis this weekend. I was not near any of those things, and no nothing like that. Although this is a great example of how still we have a tremendous amount of work to do in Indianapolis. And don’t ask Joe Hogsett to keep anybody safe. He is not responsible for national trends of crime going downward. He is responsible for Indianapolis, where he has done nothing that is responsible.
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