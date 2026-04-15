Indy School Corp Wants More Taxes
- The current system is failing students, plagued by ineffective administrators and teachers.
- Increasing property taxes is the wrong approach - the focus should be on changing the system.
- The corporation must address root problems honestly and make tough decisions, not rely on the status quo.
Indy School Corp Wants More Taxes
The Indianapolis Public Education Corporation‘s recent meeting has left many wondering if the right approach is being taken to improve the city’s public schools. Tony Katz discusses their proposed plan.
Tony’s concerns about the current state of Indianapolis public schools are clear: “It’s not doing the job for our kids. It’s not good for the student. It’s a beyond political organization at this stage of the game, not engaged in education outcomes that provide us any value.” He argues that the system is overwhelmed by ineffective administrators and teachers, leaving students to suffer the consequences.
One of the first steps proposed by the Indianapolis Public Education Corporation was to increase property taxes, which Tony sees as a misguided approach. “You still think the answer is more money,” he says. “Just like many things in your life, this is also a failure. If the first step is, well, we need more money, not we need to change how we do things.” He emphasizes that the focus should be on changing the system, not just throwing more money at it.
Tony also questions the effectiveness of the corporation’s leadership, suggesting that they’re not addressing the root issues. “Can we discuss why people leave the school’s district, why they don’t want their kids educated in this way? What’s happening? Are we going to discuss this honestly?” He urges the corporation to take a hard look at the problems and be willing to make tough decisions, rather than just relying on the status quo.
Throughout our conversation, Tony’s passion for improving Indianapolis public schools shines through. He’s not afraid to speak truth to power and challenge the corporation’s approach. “Are you a bunch of cowards or are you willing to actually take a look at what’s happening? Are you willing to end a bad system in favor of better outcomes for our kids?” he asks.
If you’re concerned about the future of Indianapolis public schools, this segment is a must-listen. Tony’s insights and critiques offer a fresh perspective on the challenges facing the city’s education system. Join us as we explore the proposed plan, its potential flaws, and the need for real change. Listen to this segment and discover why Tony thinks it’s time for a new approach to education in Indianapolis.
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