Andre Carson Wants To Use The 25th Amendment Against Trump
Andre Carson Wants To Use The 25th Amendment Against Trump
Tony Katz is tackling a sensitive topic that’s been making headlines lately: the 25th Amendment. Congressman Andre Carson has been in the spotlight for suggesting that the amendment could be used to remove President Trump from office. But is this a legitimate tool for holding leaders accountable, or just a political ploy?
Our host wants Congressman Carson to explain his stance. “You’re a brave man, Congressman Carson,” our host says, “but when do you stop supporting bigots like Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib?” The question gets to the heart of the issue: if we’re going to use the 25th Amendment to remove leaders, shouldn’t we be holding our own allies accountable for their actions?
“You have no basis, no case,” our host argues. “All you have is follow the leader’s silliness.” It’s a scathing critique that gets to the heart of the issue: if we’re going to use the 25th Amendment, we need to be willing to apply it consistently, not just to our opponents.
The conversation also touches on the issue of President Trump’s fitness for office. Our host points out that Trump is “in office now, not Joe Biden,” and that the argument is not about Trump’s policies, but about his character. “You’re a terrible judge of character,” our host says. “You thought Joe Biden was fine, even though he didn’t know where he was.” It’s a pointed critique that raises questions about Congressman Carson’s own judgment.
Listen to the “Andre Carson Wants To Use The 25th Amendment Against Trump” discussion in full here:
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