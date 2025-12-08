QB Jones Out for the Season; 8-5 Colts Prep for 10-3 Seahawks

Source: Rich Storry / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — The 8-5 Indianapolis Colts lost to the 9-4 Jacksonville Jaguars 36-19 this past Sunday at EverBank Stadium.

The Colts organization is reeling from a massive hit to its offense after Head Coach Shane Steichen confirmed in a press conference Monday quarterback Daniel Jones suffered a season-ending torn Achilles during Sunday’s game.

Steichen says Jones is a team captain, and he will undergo surgery this week.

“I obviously just really feel for him; just an unfortunate situation,” Steichen said. “The work that he puts in and the effort on a day-to-day basis. The grind. A team captain for us, just very unfortunate. One of the toughest guys I’ve ever been around, so just praying for a speedy recovery for him.”

The injury news piles up for the team as backup quarterback Riley Leonard is also dealing with a knee injury. Leonard came in with the issue Monday morning, leaving his status for this Sunday game in Seattle uncertain. When asked if Leonard will be available, Steichen replied, “Hopefully, that’s the hope. So we’ll see how it goes.”

If Leonard cannot play, the team will turn to quarterback Brett Rypien. General Manager Chris Ballard and his staff are actively working to sign another quarterback this week to add depth to the roster.

Steichen expressed confidence in Leonard’s ability to step up despite the uncertainty. Additionally, Steichen praised Leonard’s performance during the circumstances of Sunday game.

“I thought he did some really good things… under the circumstances coming in there with the weather and everything, and the way he was able to move the football” he said. “He did some nice checks down in the red zone, moved around, scrambled and made some plays, so I was really proud of the way he came in and performed.”

Rookie Anthony Richardson remains sidelined as he continues to work through a delicate eye injury and is “simply not ready yet” to return.

Other injury updates:

Guard Braden Smith is in concussion protocol and is also dealing with a neck injury.

Cornerback Charvarius Ward is in concussion protocol, making a potentially concerning frequency of injuries for the player.

Cornerback Chris Lammons has a foot injury.

Defensive end JT Tuimoloau is cleared after being evaluated for a concussion.

The team is “progressing really well” with Defensive Tackle DeForest Buckner and may open his return window this week.

The Colts play the Seattle Seahawks this coming Sunday. Kickoff is set for 4:25-Eastern.