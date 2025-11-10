Hoosiers Receiving Partial SNAP Food Benefits Tuesday

Source: intek1 / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — People in Indiana who rely on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) are set to receive partial benefits starting Tuesday, following a delay caused by the federal government shutdown.

Indiana Governor Mike Braun said Monday that the state’s Family and Social Services Administration had begun processing the benefits, which will be available on recipients’ EBT cards Tuesday. This distribution comes after the U.S. Supreme Court granted a request by President Trump to limit payments, meaning that only partial benefits could be issued due to “funding restrictions and a U.S. Supreme Court stay.”

Unlike some states, Indiana chose not to attempt to pay the full benefits during the shutdown, a move that prevents the need to backtrack funds. However, due to the partial allotment calculation as determined by the Food and Nutrition Service (FNS), approximately 4,000 current SNAP households will not receive a disbursement in this initial round but will get their benefits once full funding is restored.

Governor Braun expressed his relief that the government shutdown was nearing its end, which will allow for the resumption of full funding for the program, which typically costs the government about $8 billion monthly and helps 42 million Americans buy groceries. Indiana’s payments would normally have started on November 4.

“After weeks of gridlock, it’s good to see some folks in D.C. finally come to their senses,” Braun said. “Senate Democrats held this up far too long, but they’ve finally relented. SNAP benefits are on the way, and Indiana is well-positioned to distribute them as soon as possible.”