Trump Answers If He’d Run for VP in 2028

Published on October 27, 2025

President Trump is good at many things, one being a major troll. After rolling out Trump 2028 merchandise online, the Left lost their minds claiming the president is set to run for a third term.

Trump has repeatedly brought up the idea of running for a third term, beyond the constitutionally mandated two terms per the 22nd Amendment. However, some supporters are suggesting Trump run as vice president, with another candidate in 2028. He was asked about the idea Monday while boarding Air Force One.

“I’d be allowed to do that.” But then adds, “I wouldn’t do that. I think it’s too cute. Yeah, I would rule that out because it’s too cute. I think the people wouldn’t like that. It’s too cute. It’s not – it wouldn’t be right.”

When asked if he is actually considering a third term as president, he answered in the most “Trump-like” way possible.

“I would love to do it. I have my best numbers ever. Am I not ruling it out? You’ll have to tell me. All I can tell you is we have a great group of people.”

While most supporters believe this is a long-term troll that is nothing more than another reason to upset Democrats, other official leaders like former advisor Steve Bannon are convinced that he could do it.

“Well he’s going to get a third term. So, Trump ‘28, Trump is going to be president in ‘28 and people ought to just get accommodated with that.”

Nigel and guest co-host Guy Relford discusses if this really is a troll or if we could actually see a third term with Trump:

