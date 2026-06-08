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IU Student Starts Business, Sells Creatine to Athletes

IU Kelley Student Starts Business, Sells Creatine to Young Athletes

An IU Kelley Student has started his own business selling creatine for athletes looking to create more muscle energy.

Published on June 8, 2026

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The process of preparing a creatine dietary supplement solution
Source: Svitlana Kolycheva / Getty

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — An IU Kelley Student has started his own business selling creatine for athletes looking to create more muscle energy.

19-year-old Grant Myers launched his company, PeakFusion, right around the time he started business school. Despite being only a year old, the supplement brand has secured a vendor spot at Grand Park, the nation’s largest youth sports complex.

Selling directly at Grand Park allows Myers to connect personally with his market, an advantage he uses to cut through in an industry that often muddles hype and heavy marketing.

“The supplement space is very saturated, but I try to separate myself by being human, being present at these Grand Park events, and selling to athletes that I was once in their shoes,” Myers said in an interview with Inside Indiana Business.

Having grown up playing soccer at Grand Park himself, Myers recalls feeling overwhelmed when he wanted to add creatine to his training, so he created his own.

While the supplement market is crowded, pediatric research indicates that almost half of male athletes use creatine. It’s one of the few supplements supported by scientific data, working to enhance the body’s natural creatine production to generate increased muscle energy.

“I really just try to prove that health can be as simple as you want it to be,” Myers said. “People that take 10 to 15 supplements a day are not only wasting their time, but they’re also wasting their money.”

Myers is a double-major in finance and accounting.

“It really helps me understand financial ratios and pricing margins to keep my business alive and really have cash on hand, so I can keep selling at these events at Grand Park,” he said.

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