Jennings County Sheriff Indicted Over Stolen Campaign Signs

Source: FOX 59

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. — Jennings County Sheriff William “Kenny” Freeman, Jr. faces multiple criminal charges after a grand jury indicted him Thursday for stealing campaign signs.

A Jennings County Sheriff candidate told Indiana State Police in November 2025 that someone was stealing his signs from area roadways. In response, the candidate hid a GPS tracking device inside one of his signs. When that sign was stolen, the tracking data led him straight to a dumpster on Freeman’s property.

Troopers responded to the property and retrieved the sign and the GPS tracker. Inside the dumpster, troopers also spotted at least one sign belonging to a Jennings County Judge candidate, who had also reported thefts.

Shortly after troopers found the missing property, Sheriff Freeman issued a complaint and summons to both political candidates, claiming they placed their signs illegally.

The grand jury indicted Freeman on two misdemeanor counts of theft, alongside felony counts of official misconduct, obstruction of justice, and perjury.

Freeman turned himself in at the Ripley County Jail Monday morning. Authorities released him on his own recognizance after he waived his right to an initial hearing.