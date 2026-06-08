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Crown Point Man Exchanged Nude Photos, Videos with Teenager

Crown Point Man Charged After Exchanging Nude Photos, Videos with Teenager

A man from Crown Point has been charged in Delaware County for exchanging over 50 nude photos and videos with a teenager.

Published on June 8, 2026

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Source: FOX 59

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — A Crown Point man has been officially charged in Delaware County more than five years after he reportedly exchanged over 50 nude photos and videos with a minor.

According to court documents, 26-year-old John Benedict was charged with one count of vicarious sexual gratification with a victim under the age of 16 but older than 13, a Level 5 felony.

In September 2020, a detective in Delaware County was assigned to a child sex crimes case. At that time, a teen was reportedly found to have sent nude photos and videos to multiple social media accounts.

A search of the teen’s phone uncovered the accounts the teen reportedly sent the material to, eventually linking the accounts and an associated email with Benedict, the documents stated.

At that time, Snapchat records found that Benedict, who was 19 at the time, asked the teen to send nude photos and videos. On Snapchat, around 61 sexually explicit images and videos of the teen were found. On Instagram, around 11 images of the teen were found.

In December 2020, Benedict was taken into custody at his Crown Point home. At that time, the documents allege that he reportedly admitted during the interview that he received more than 50 sexually explicit images from the minor. Benedict also stated that he had sent more than 50 sexually explicit images of himself to the minor.

At that time, Benedict reportedly told law enforcement that “he knew all of this was wrong, and that he had urges.” The documents said that Benedict also told investigators he had “talked to a ‘few handfuls’ of underage girls over the last few years.”

Court documents state that Benedict’s initial hearing is scheduled for Aug. 4 in Delaware County.

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