Gov. Braun Announces Bridge Advisors Will Expand Evansville Operations

Source: Indy Politics / other

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Indiana Governor Mike Braun announced Monday that Bridge Advisors is expanding its operations in Evansville.

Bridge Advisors is an accounting and advisory firm dedicated to serving its business community.

“Indiana is proud to be home to nearly 600,000 small businesses statewide, and we are excited that Bridge Advisors is expanding its presence in southern Indiana,” Gov. Braun said in a release. “This forward-looking company is not only creating new jobs and growing wages in Evansville, but it is supporting the broader regional economy.”

Bridge Advisors will invest $2.5 million to set up a new office space on One Main Street in Evansville, which will be over 13,000 square feet. The company plans to add up to 75 workers to its team by the end of 2030, offering finance and accounting positions with wages well above the Vanderburgh County average.

Launched on January 1 of this year, Bridge Advisors was funded by eFund, a local, founder-led private equity firm focused on boosting the regional economy.

“We are building Bridge Advisors for the future,” Logan Bitter, co-founder and managing partner of eFund, said. “With a focus on technology and talent, and a firm commitment to Evansville, a high-caliber market with exceptional universities and no big-four competition, we are uniquely positioned to attract and develop the next generation of leaders in the profession.”

The company was created under the eFund vision to link financial capital with skilled professionals and essential resources. Committed to a people-first approach, Bridge Advisors delivers proactive support and operates as a dedicated partner to the businesses it serves.

“Evansville continues to be a place where businesses can grow, innovate, and invest in the future,” Evansville Mayor Stephanie Terry said. “Bridge Advisors’ decision to expand here and create new high-wage jobs reflects the strength of our workforce, the momentum of our economy and the confidence companies have in our city. We are proud to support businesses that are creating opportunity and helping move Evansville forward.”

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