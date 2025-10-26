Listen Live
Police Arrest Two Men in Louvre Crown Jewels Theft

Published on October 26, 2025

Louvre Reopens Three Days After French Crown Jewels Stolen
Source: China News Service / Getty

PARIS, France — The Paris prosecutor’s office said Sunday that police have made arrests in connection with the major jewel heist at the Louvre Museum on October 19.

The theft occurred last weekend in the Louvre’s Apollo Gallery, where the French Crown Jewels are displayed. Thieves stole nine items from two high-security cases during a swift, seven-minute operation.

The investigation led to the arrest of two men in their 30s who were already known to police. One of the suspects was at Charles de Gaulle (Roissy) Airport while preparing to board a flight to Algeria. The prosecutor’s office says the arrests are part of the ongoing investigation into the theft, which is valued at tens of millions of dollars.

