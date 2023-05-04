Supboenas Issued in Delphi Murder Case

DELPHI, Ind. — Subpoenas have been issued in the Delphi murder case.

Richard Allen is accused of killing Abby Williams and Libby German in 2017. As prosecutors and defense attorneys prepare for the trial, CVS and the Westville Correctional Facility have been issued subpoenas in the case. Prosecutors are asking for records from CVS because Allen used to work as a pharmacy tech for the company.

Allen was also held for a while at the Westville Correctional Facility. It’s not clear though why prosecutors want that information.

After being placed in Westville, for safety, Allen and his attorneys filed a motion on April 5 to have him removed from the facility due to poor conditions.

In the emergency order, the attorneys claim Allen had been sleeping on a pad on a concrete floor inside of a cell that is “no larger than that of a dog kennel.”

They also argued that his isolation has made him unable to visit his wife or other family members and that he’s only allowed to make calls to family members through a tablet, which is monitored by prison staff.

Judge Fran Gull approved the motion, which allowed Allen to move jails.