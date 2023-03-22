Canadian City Rebrand Gets Risqué

A tourism group is getting backlash after they leaned into their sexually suggestive city name.

Tourism is important for any town, that’s why the tourism organization for Regina, the capital city of the Canadian province of Saskatchewan, decided to rebrand.

Now before we go any farther, the way you pronounce Regina is REE-JI-NA, spoken with a long i. However, most of the internet simply says it rhymes with a lady-part…

Several years ago, the internet went crazy for a commercial campaign the city was promoting for people to come visit. The catchy viral video made its rounds, including an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The Regina tour organization decided to lean into their 15 minutes of fame by rebranding to Experience Regina.

Experience Regina also brought a couple new town slogans including “Show Us Your Regina,” “The City that Rhymes with Fun,” and “Make Regina Sexy.”

Residents of the town were not impressed with the new rebrand. The CEO of the organization even issued an apology for “going too far.” Even though the slogans were approved by the board members, along with a focus group, the Experience Regina team said “Regardless of our intent, the impact is valid, and for that, we apologize.”

What do you think, did the tourism group go too far? Or should the residents lean into the joke?

Let us know on twitter!

No matter your opinion, hearing the catchy jingle is a must: