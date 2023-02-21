The Chicks On The Right Call Biden Out For Giving Money To Ukraine But Not Ohio

The Chicks on the Right are back for some more!

Mock and Daisy join Hammer and guest co-host Chris Hammer to talk about how everyone BUT The Biden Administration is paying attention to the Ohio derailment. Instead, Mock pointed out, Biden is tending to the needs of Ukraine with a surprise visit to Zelenskyy Monday.

“They’re not handling it and they don’t care. We know that for sure, because Biden just went over to give hugs and kisses to his buddy Zelenskyy – and hand him 500 million more dollars of our taxpayer money, instead of saying one word about Ohio.”

Listen to the full conversation with Hammer here: