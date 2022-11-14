Delphi Murder Suspect Has An Attorney After Begging Judge

DELPHI, Ind.–The Delphi murder suspect has an attorney, said public court records.

Richard Allen, 50, of Delphi, was arrested Oct.28 and charged with two counts of murder in the 2017 deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German. Last week he asked a Carroll County judge in a letter to the court, to appoint a public defender, throwing himself “on the mercy of the court”.

Allen said he did not understand how expensive it would be to get his own attorney.

Andrew Joseph Baldwin, who practices law in Franklin, was the attorney for record as of Monday.

Allen is in jail in a state facility for his own safety. All charging documents with information about why police arrested him, have been ordered sealed. A hearing will be held Nov. 22, to determine if they remain sealed or if the public is entitled to see all or part of the probable cause and charging documents.