Top Five Most Delicious Thanksgiving Pies

Thanksgiving is almost here and if you have a sweet tooth, your favorite part about the Thanksgiving holiday might be the delicious pies that are brought to the table every year.

The Pioneer Woman put together a list of the best pies that will complete your Thanksgiving feast. The list contains plenty of classic fall favorites that we know and love. The Pioneer Woman also provides fun new recipes along with decorative pie crust designs that are worth a try.

Here are the top 5 best Thanksgiving pies:

1. Pumpkin Slab Pie Source:Getty Picture a traditional pumpkin pie baked in a sheet pan instead of a standard pie dish. This way, there’s plenty to go around, and everyone can grab seconds if they’d like. Once it’s ready, slice it into squares and top with whipped cream for a delightful treat. 2. Butterscotch Pie Source:Getty Containing buttery goodness and a caramel-like sweetness, this butterscotch pie is a perfect addition to your dessert spread. It’s essentially a classic butterscotch pudding nestled in a pie crust and crowned with a fluffy layer of meringue. 3. Shoofly pie Source:Getty Shoofly pie, with its sticky-sweet allure, shares a lot in common with pecan pie—minus the nuts! This Pennsylvania Dutch favorite features a luscious molasses filling that delivers a deep, cozy flavor, perfectly complemented by a buttery, cinnamon-infused crumble topping. 4. Cranberry Apple Crumb Pie Source:Getty Two favorite fall flavors come together to make this scrumptious pie! It has a filling consisting of both cranberries and apples, along with some seasonal spices. A brown sugar, oats, and cinnamon crumble tops it off. 5. Cinnamon Roll Apple Pie Source:Getty This mouthwatering dessert is almost too good to resist! And the best part? You only need six ingredients to make it. Tangy Granny Smith apples are tossed with sugar, pie spice, and flour, then layered between soft, canned cinnamon rolls. To top it all off, it’s drizzled with sweet cinnamon roll glaze.