Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 6/14/24: US – Ukraine bilateral agreement, Trump makes IN Lt Gov endorsement, Flag Day, Taylor Swift, Caitlin Clark

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. US, Ukraine ink 10-year defense agreement billed as NATO precursorSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
US, Ukraine ink 10-year defense agreement billed as NATO precursor (msn.com)
2. Donald Trump endorses Julie McGuire for Indiana’s lieutenant governorSource:Getty
Listen:
Listen:
reference:
Donald Trump endorses Julie McGuire for Indiana’s lieutenant governor (fox59.com)
3. Elon Musk is shown the loveSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
Elon Musk’s $46 billion told-ya-so: love for ‘incredible’ shareholders, dunks on New York investors, and the promise of a 110x increase in value (msn.com)
4. It’s Flag DaySource:Getty
5. Taylor Swift causes earthquake in ScotlandSource:Getty
reference:
Taylor Swift causes earthquake in Scotland – https://www.cbsnews.com/news/taylor-swift-concerts-earthquake-edinburgh-scotland-seismic-activity-eras-tour-fans-dancing/
6. WNBA star Caitlin Clark says people weaponizing her name is ‘disappointing’Source:Getty
Listen:
reference:
WNBA star Caitlin Clark says people weaponizing her name is ‘disappointing’ (msn.com)