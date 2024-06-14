Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 6/14/24: US – Ukraine bilateral agreement, Trump makes IN Lt Gov endorsement, Flag Day, Taylor Swift, Caitlin Clark

Published on June 14, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  

1. US, Ukraine ink 10-year defense agreement billed as NATO precursor

Conference of US President Biden and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Italy Source:Getty

reference:

US, Ukraine ink 10-year defense agreement billed as NATO precursor (msn.com)

2. Donald Trump endorses Julie McGuire for Indiana’s lieutenant governor

Capitol Hill Trump Source:Getty

reference:

Donald Trump endorses Julie McGuire for Indiana’s lieutenant governor (fox59.com)

3. Elon Musk is shown the love

US-AUTOMOBILE-CORPORATE-MEETING-TESLA Source:Getty

Elon Musk’s $46 billion told-ya-so: love for ‘incredible’ shareholders, dunks on New York investors, and the promise of a 110x increase in value (msn.com)

4. It’s Flag Day

Memorial Day - Washington, DC Source:Getty

5. Taylor Swift causes earthquake in Scotland

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Liverpool, UK Source:Getty

Taylor Swift causes earthquake in Scotland – https://www.cbsnews.com/news/taylor-swift-concerts-earthquake-edinburgh-scotland-seismic-activity-eras-tour-fans-dancing/

6. WNBA star Caitlin Clark says people weaponizing her name is ‘disappointing’

WNBA: JUN 10 Commissioner's Cup - Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun Source:Getty

WNBA star Caitlin Clark says people weaponizing her name is ‘disappointing’ (msn.com)

