Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 3/27/25: Predatory Towing, Gun Guy Relford talks about the latest SCOTUS decision on “Ghost Guns”, Trump tariffs on foreign made cars, MS-13 illegal alien gang member arrested in Virginia

Published on March 27, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio   

1. What in the world is predatory towing?

What in the world is predatory towing?
Source: Getty

What in the world is predatory towing? – https://www.ibj.com/articles/predatory-towing-restrictions-revived-in-indiana-senate-committee?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-headlines

2. Supreme Court upholds Biden regulations on 'ghost gun' kits. The Gun Guy joins to discuss.

Supreme Court upholds Biden regulations on 'ghost gun' kits. The Gun Guy joins to discuss.

Supreme Court upholds Biden regulations on ‘ghost gun’ kits

3. Trump tariffs on foreign made cars

Trump tariffs on foreign made cars
Source: Getty

4. AG Bondi announces capture of ‘worst of the worst’ MS-13 gang leader

AG Bondi announces capture of ‘worst of the worst’ MS-13 gang leader
Source: Getty

AG Bondi announces capture of ‘worst of the worst’ MS-13 gang leader | Fox News Video

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close