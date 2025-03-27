Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 3/27/25: Predatory Towing, Gun Guy Relford talks about the latest SCOTUS decision on “Ghost Guns”, Trump tariffs on foreign made cars, MS-13 illegal alien gang member arrested in Virginia
1. What in the world is predatory towing?
What in the world is predatory towing? – https://www.ibj.com/articles/predatory-towing-restrictions-revived-in-indiana-senate-committee?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-headlines
2. Supreme Court upholds Biden regulations on 'ghost gun' kits. The Gun Guy joins to discuss.
3. Trump tariffs on foreign made cars
4. AG Bondi announces capture of ‘worst of the worst’ MS-13 gang leader
AG Bondi announces capture of ‘worst of the worst’ MS-13 gang leader | Fox News Video
