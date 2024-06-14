Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 6/14/24: SCOTUS Mifepristone ruling, CNN tries to Gotcha MAGA, Biden Meander in Chief, Jamaal Bowman, Hillary Clinton

Published on June 14, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

1. Supreme Court unanimously rejects challenge to FDA approval of abortion drug mifepristone

Morning After Pill and abortion pill Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

….and the very interesting abortion decision – https://www.scotusblog.com/2024/06/supreme-court-preserves-access-to-abortion-pill/

2. CNN plays “gotcha” with MAGA supporters. We are not a Democracy, we’re a Republic

Los Angeles Economy Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

WATCH: Trump supporters say America is a republic, not a democracy | CNN Politics

3. Meander in Chief

Listen: 

NY Post Cover for June 14, 2024 “Meander in Chief | New York Post

4. Hillary Clinton endorses Squad member Jamaal Bowman’s Democratic challenger in competitive House primary

House Democratic Caucus Issues Conference Source:Getty

 

reference

Hillary Clinton endorses Squad member Jamaal Bowman’s Democratic challenger in competitive House primary (msn.com)

5. Janet Yellen says you’re better off under Biden

Janet Yellen presented an award by Economic Club of New York Source:Getty

Listen:

 

