Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 10/24/24: JMV Talks Colts Win, Rokita – Wells Debate, Vance Schools Raddatz, Mercedes SLC for sale on the marketplace, Local School Board Races Matter, Lieutenant Dan

Published on October 14, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. Flacco and the Colts win! JMV joins to discuss.

Source: Getty

5 Things Learned: Colts Finish Off Needed Divisional Victory (1075thefan.com)

2. Todd Rokita and Destiny Wells debate

Source: other

https://fox59.com/indianapolitics/rokita-wells-participate-in-spirited-indiana-ag-debate/

3. JD Vance schools Martha Raddatz

4. 1985 Mercedes-Benz SL on the marketplace

want to see more of what’s on sale at the marketplace? 

Today On Facebook Marketplace With Tony Katz (wibc.com)

5. Local Public School Board races matter

Source: Getty

BRONX, NEW YORK – JANUARY 21: A public school defaced by graffiti is photographed January 21, 1988 in the Bronx, New York. (Photo by Yvonne Hemsey/Getty Images) color image,full length,horizontal,usa,new york city,education,1980-1989,archival,the bronx,graffiti

6. Those insulted by "Lieutenant Dan" have too much free time

Source: Getty

Those insulted by “Lieutenant Dan” have too much free time – https://nypost.com/2024/10/12/us-news/florida-lieutenant-dan-facing-backlash-over-racial-slur-during-livestream/?utm_campaign=iphone_nyp&utm_source=mail_app

