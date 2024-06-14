Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 6/14/24: Russian Ships in Cuba, China port in Peru, IndyCar going to Fox Sports, Donut Chair, Tucker Carlson

Published on June 14, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Russian War Ships in Cuba

RUSSIA-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY Source:Getty

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin meets with the Russian Foreign Ministry leadership in Moscow on June 14, 2024. (Photo by NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA / AFP) (Photo by NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,leadership,politics,president,diplomacy,russia,june,politics and government,vladimir putin,moscow – russia,2024

2. China continues to make moves in South America

CHINA-XI JINPING-UNCTAD-60TH ANNIVERSARY-CELEBRATION-VIDEO SPEECH (CN) Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

China continues to make moves in South America – https://www.wsj.com/world/chancay-peru-port-china-south-america-trade-ffc75d32

3. IndyCar moves to FOX Sports. CEO of IndyCar Mark Miles discusses

AUTO: MAY 26 NTT IndyCar Series 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 Source:Getty

Listen:

Full Mark Miles Interview:

reference:

Indy Car moves to FOX Sports – https://www.ibj.com/articles/indycar-moves-to-fox-sports-in-2025-after-16-seasons-with-nbc-fox-now-has-daytona-500-and-indy-500?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-headlines

Miles: Longer Off-Season Poses Possibility For ‘International ‘Series’ (wibc.com)

4. Today on the Marketplace: Mmmmmmmm….Donut Chair

Listen:

5. CNN is outraged that Tucker Carlson has fans who want to give him money

10X Growth Conference 2024 Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

CNN is outraged that Tucker Carlson has fans who want to give him money – https://barrettnewsmedia.com/2024/06/13/glenn-beck-cnn-tried-to-bully-ticketmaster-into-ending-tucker-carlson-live-tour/

Trending
US-POLITICS-BIDEN-HEALTH-VIRUS-AID
Editorial Staff

President Joe Biden As “The Gibberish Man” Returns

Zar Ni Myint mugshot
Kurt Darling

Fort Wayne Police Officer Shot By Burglar Thursday

Mark Miles
Kurt Darling

Miles: Longer IndyCar Off-Season Poses New Opportunity For Possible ‘International Series’

Blurred police lights.
John Herrick

At Least Seven Kids Hurt in Crash on Indy’s West Side

LGBT community flag on a white and grey patinated brick wall in London, England, United Kingdom
Sascha Nixon

ACLU Files Lawsuit Against City of Loogootee

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close