Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 6/14/24: Russian Ships in Cuba, China port in Peru, IndyCar going to Fox Sports, Donut Chair, Tucker Carlson

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
1. Russian War Ships in CubaSource:Getty
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin meets with the Russian Foreign Ministry leadership in Moscow on June 14, 2024. (Photo by NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA / AFP) (Photo by NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,leadership,politics,president,diplomacy,russia,june,politics and government,vladimir putin,moscow – russia,2024
2. China continues to make moves in South AmericaSource:Getty
China continues to make moves in South America – https://www.wsj.com/world/chancay-peru-port-china-south-america-trade-ffc75d32
3. IndyCar moves to FOX Sports. CEO of IndyCar Mark Miles discussesSource:Getty
Indy Car moves to FOX Sports – https://www.ibj.com/articles/indycar-moves-to-fox-sports-in-2025-after-16-seasons-with-nbc-fox-now-has-daytona-500-and-indy-500?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-headlines
Miles: Longer Off-Season Poses Possibility For ‘International ‘Series’ (wibc.com)
4. Today on the Marketplace: Mmmmmmmm….Donut Chair
5. CNN is outraged that Tucker Carlson has fans who want to give him moneySource:Getty
CNN is outraged that Tucker Carlson has fans who want to give him money – https://barrettnewsmedia.com/2024/06/13/glenn-beck-cnn-tried-to-bully-ticketmaster-into-ending-tucker-carlson-live-tour/