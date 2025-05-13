Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 5/13/25: Trump’s EO on drug prices, Democrats are ridiculous, DNC panel votes to void David Hogg’s election to Democratic vice chair, Toll Roads coming to Indiana? Qater offers Trump new Air Force One

Published on May 13, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Trump's EO on drug prices

With the executive order signed, Trump places 30 day deadline to lower drug prices – https://www.newsmax.com/us/trump-prescription-drugs-prices/2025/05/12/id/1210575/

2. The Democrats are ridiculous

3. DNC panel votes to void David Hogg’s election to Democratic vice chair

4. Toll Roads coming to Indiana?

Toll Roads coming to Indiana?
Tolling Hoosier Highways. My God, Republicans really do want to lose – https://www.wlwt.com/article/new-tolls-could-soon-be-coming-to-indiana-highways/64733375

5. Qater offers Trump new Air Force One

Trump should not take the plane for Air Force One use, but the real story here is Boeing’s failures – https://hotair.com/david-strom/2025/05/12/the-scandal-buried-in-the-air-force-one-story-n3802692

