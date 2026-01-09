3 year extension on Obamacare passed. Of course – https://www.newsnationnow.com/health/house-passes-extension-of-obamacare-subsidies-as-moderates-seek-compromise/

2. Renee Nicole Good lived to antagonize ICE

She lived to antagonize ICE – https://nypost.com/2026/01/08/us-news/renee-nicole-good-was-minneapolis-ice-watch-warrior-who-trained-to-resist-feds-before-shooting/

….everything the Left said about her is a lie. Everything they said about ICE is a lie. Never trust these people.

….the Left keeps up the harassment campaign – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/moeller-protesters-harass/2026/01/08/id/1241389/

….shooting in Portland, OR – https://www.foxnews.com/us/two-wounded-portland-oregon-shooting-involving-federal-agents-city