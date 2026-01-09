Listen Live
3 year extension on Obamacare passed. Of course. Renee Nicole Good lived to antagonize ICE. JD VANCE ON ACQUIRING GREENLAND: "We're asking our European friends to take the security of that landmass more seriously. There are those who believe Johnson and Thune are sandbagging Trump. BBC ignoring protest in Iran. THOUSANDS of leftists chant "KRISTI NOEM WILL HANG" in the middle of New York City

Published on January 9, 2026

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  

1. 3 year extension on Obamacare passed. Of course

3 year extension on Obamacare passed. Of course – https://www.newsnationnow.com/health/house-passes-extension-of-obamacare-subsidies-as-moderates-seek-compromise/

2. Renee Nicole Good lived to antagonize ICE

She lived to antagonize ICE – https://nypost.com/2026/01/08/us-news/renee-nicole-good-was-minneapolis-ice-watch-warrior-who-trained-to-resist-feds-before-shooting/

….everything the Left said about her is a lie. Everything they said about ICE is a lie. Never trust these people.

….the Left keeps up the harassment campaign – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/moeller-protesters-harass/2026/01/08/id/1241389/

….shooting in Portland, OR – https://www.foxnews.com/us/two-wounded-portland-oregon-shooting-involving-federal-agents-city

3. Both suspects who were shot by US Border Patrol agents in Portland today are TREN DE ARAGUA illegal aliens who were recently involved in a shooting and prostitution ring

4. JD VANCE ON ACQUIRING GREENLAND: “We’re asking our European friends to take the security of that landmass more seriously

5. There are those who believe Johnson and Thune are sandbagging Trump

6. BBC ignoring protest in Iran

7. THOUSANDS of leftists chant “KRISTI NOEM WILL HANG” in the middle of New York City

