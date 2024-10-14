Hits And Misses: Quiet Colts Pass Rush

INDIANAPOLIS – Here’s our latest ‘hits and misses’ piece on 1075TheFan.com highlighting the good and bad from the previous game. The Colts got a very needed divisional/road win on Sunday, making the plays in the 4th quarter for the 20-17 victory. What was the good and bad from the Colts (3-3) getting their first win of the season? Here’s our latest ‘hits and misses’ piece on 1075TheFan.com highlighting the good and bad from the previous game. The Colts got a very needed divisional/road win on Sunday, making the plays in the 4quarter for the 20-17 victory. What was the good and bad from the Colts (3-3) getting their first win of the season?

1. Hits: Special Teams Source: Getty Special Teams: The likes of Josh Downs at punt returner, Rigoberto Sanchez at punter and Ashton Dulin at gunner all deserve a shout out for helping the Colts pull out their first divisional win of the season. The Colts created a ton of hidden yardage in the punt game thanks to this trio.

Joe Flacco's Attributes: You could look at Joe Flacco's game on Sunday (57 percent and 5.0 YPA) and call it one of the least explosive games a Colts quarterback has had in a while. But I do think Flacco deserves some credit for bringing attributes you don't often get from backup quarterbacks thrust into duty. Those would be no early-game jitters (another sound TD drive to start Sunday) and the willingness to give his pass catchers chances. Sure, that last part brings some risk, but it also allows for Michael Pittman Jr. to make the play of the game.

3. Hits: Samuel Womack III Source: Getty Samuel Womack III: It’s been far from perfect in the Colts secondary this season, but you have to appreciate the competitive nature newcomer Samuel Womack has brought. The Colts claimed Womack from the 49ers at roster cut time. With the injuries to JuJu Brent’s and Kenny Moore II, and the cutting of Dallis Flowers, they’ve needed Womack and he’s been an aggressive corner at the moment of truth, including making a few plays in the contested area on Sunday.

4. Misses: Quiet Pass Rush Source: Getty Quiet Pass Rush: It’s now 9.5 quarters and more than 70 pass attempts since the Colts last recorded a sack. Sunday’s no sack day on Will Levi’s included an uptick in Gus Bradley blitzing, but that didn’t matter. And the Titans entered Sunday as the NFL’s second worst team at protecting the quarterback.

5. Misses: Run Defense Source: Getty Run Defense: After watching that 3rd-and-19 draw play turn into a 23-yard touchdown, the run defense must be in the miss category. The Colts allowed more than 5 yards per carry to the Titans, a far better number than Tennessee has been averaging this season.