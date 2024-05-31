Charlie Browns in Speedway Now Has a “Robin Miller Room”

SPEEDWAY, Ind.–There is now a room dedicated to Hall of Fame motorsports journalist Robin Miller at Charlie Browns Pancake and Steak House in Speedway.

Miller died in 2021 at the age of 71 due to leukemia.

The dedication of the “Robin Miller Room” was hosted by his sister Diane Zachary Friday morning. She says Charlie Browns always held a special place in Robin’s heart.

“It couldn’t be a more appropriate place for Robin to have a room. When Robin was very ill and in the hospital, they (Charlie Browns) even sent him his favorite pie, his grilled cheese sandwich, and his Pepsi to the hospital. They’re very special people,” said Zachary.

The owner of Charlie Browns is Elizabeth Glover. Glover said she’s grateful that Miller promoted her business to other people.

“As a small business that really had a tough time, it is nice to know that he was on my side,” said Glover.

Glover, as many others who knew Miller too well, said he had some colorful language.

“You had to be very cautious where you talked first of all because son of a b**ch was one of his favorite sayings,” said Glover while laughing.

Ray Skillman supplied neon signs for the room and many of Miller’s friends in the racing community gave Glover racing memorabilia to hang in the room. Some of that memorabilia includes photos of Miller and other drivers.

The room is 665-square feet and seats roughly 40 patrons. The main restaurant seats about 90 people that’s served by a team of 25 employees.

“Robin Miller is somebody you don’t forget. He’s an inspiration to a lot of people. I am very proud that he was my friend and customer,” said Glover.

Miller was inducted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America as part of the class of 2021. He was posthumously inducted in the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame in 2022.